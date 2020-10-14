Nevada County police blotter: Chicken reported to be walking on road

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Doris Drive reported a vehicle was parked in front of her residence, blocking PG&E from doing work.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported finding two credit cards at the bottom of a recycling bin.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Northstar Place, near Bennett Street, reported a construction site had music blaring.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported a vehicle speeding, running two stop signs, and swerving over the roadway.

2:00 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a subject leaving through the emergency exit with a cart full of property,

7:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a vehicle with possible blood on it.

8:57 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man sitting on a bench, laughing to himself. The caller stated he had a cigarette in his hand and “possibly something else.”

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a woman sitting in her vehicle at a park for two hours. The caller stated she had been watching the people in the park.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Strubels Lane, reported a chicken walking in the roadway.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Bush Road, near Coathanger Cattle Company Road, reported her wallet was stolen from her front yard.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Retrac Way, reported she found a dog but was unable to keep it.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a vehicle with hazards on, which seemed to be empty.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Wilson Road, near Rattlesnake Road, reported his neighbor had been shooting marbles at his vehicle and broke the windshield.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near No Day Road, reported a male subject was in his front yard “yelling about pedophiles.”

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported there had been reckless driving and honking horns in town Sunday.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Searls Avenue, reported a subject parked their vehicle at the caller’s property and rolled into their trash can and mailbox.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported a male subject screaming in the face of customers, and having stated “he’d be back” to the caller.

— Victoria Penate