Nevada County police blotter: Census taker reports man gave her ‘noogie’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:45 a.m. — A man from South School Street reported his tires were slashed the day before.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported a man in black came up to him and said there was a body in the creek. The report was unfounded.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a customer refusing to wear a mask. He then left the store.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a vehicle had been broken into with the driver’s window broken.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole several items and left.

8:12 p.m. — A woman from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported loud music outside her house the night before set off her alarm. She found a cell phone on the porch playing music and felt it was a set up to try and rob her.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

11:31 a.m. — A woman reported she was trying to collect census information on Rough and Ready and Rocker roads and a man put his knuckles on her forehead and twisted them, giving her a “noogie.” He then grabbed her lanyard and pulled her neck forward.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Wild Life Lane reported three wolf-hybrid dogs attacked another dog.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat and Pleasant Valley roads reported a possibly stolen jet ski had been dumped down an embankment.

12:40 p.m. — A man from Greenhorn Road reported a credit union account had been opened fraudulently in his name.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported a money order fraud, with someone stealing a money order and forging the caller’s name to cash it.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Pines Drive reported a man tried to break into a residence and fled in a vehicle when he realized the house was occupied.

4:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man on Deerlick Road had been assaulted.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Cerrito Road reported an attempted burglary.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:07 a.m. — A woman from Cement Hill Road reported finding possible human bones that had been found at Hirschman’s Pond. She said they might be old Indian bones that need to be returned.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way and Zion Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman.

— Liz Kellar