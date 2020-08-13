Nevada County police blotter: Census taker reports man gave her ‘noogie’
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
7:45 a.m. — A man from South School Street reported his tires were slashed the day before.
8:38 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported a man in black came up to him and said there was a body in the creek. The report was unfounded.
10:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a customer refusing to wear a mask. He then left the store.
11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a vehicle had been broken into with the driver’s window broken.
6:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole several items and left.
8:12 p.m. — A woman from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported loud music outside her house the night before set off her alarm. She found a cell phone on the porch playing music and felt it was a set up to try and rob her.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
11:31 a.m. — A woman reported she was trying to collect census information on Rough and Ready and Rocker roads and a man put his knuckles on her forehead and twisted them, giving her a “noogie.” He then grabbed her lanyard and pulled her neck forward.
12:17 p.m. — A caller from Wild Life Lane reported three wolf-hybrid dogs attacked another dog.
12:17 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat and Pleasant Valley roads reported a possibly stolen jet ski had been dumped down an embankment.
12:40 p.m. — A man from Greenhorn Road reported a credit union account had been opened fraudulently in his name.
1:06 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported a money order fraud, with someone stealing a money order and forging the caller’s name to cash it.
1:34 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Pines Drive reported a man tried to break into a residence and fled in a vehicle when he realized the house was occupied.
4:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man on Deerlick Road had been assaulted.
5:16 p.m. — A caller from Cerrito Road reported an attempted burglary.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
10:07 a.m. — A woman from Cement Hill Road reported finding possible human bones that had been found at Hirschman’s Pond. She said they might be old Indian bones that need to be returned.
4:47 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way and Zion Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User