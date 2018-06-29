Nevada County Police Blotter: CB interfering with phone calls

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:15 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and battery of a spouse or ex spouse.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported theft of the caller's cell phone, charger and bible.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported the radio frequency of her neighbor's CB radio. The caller said when the neighbor is on his CB, the caller is unable to use her phone. Officers found the issue to be legitimate with the CB interfering with a cordless landline.

1:53 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 600 block of Freeman Lane. A person was arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer and trespassing after he began spitting on police.

3:02 p.m. — A person stopped in Grass Valley. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a possible physical disturbance. The caller said someone stole his battery. The caller was belligerent and screaming, saying someone stole his charger. The caller screamed that he doesn't need help and disconnected.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man just stole a generator that had been left in a red convertible.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a large group of about two dozen juveniles all drunk and smoking marijuana from a vape pen. The caller requested an officer drive through the area as he was trying to run soccer practice and it was very disruptive. The caller called back at 6:58 saying the juveniles were on the playground smoking. Officers were unable to located the juveniles.

10:18 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and Neal Street reported she lost her phone at the street fair.

Friday

1:13 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Mill Street and Chapel Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:03 a.m. — A anonymous caller near the corner of Oak Tree Road and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a vehicle spilled 50-150 gallons of diesel all over the road. Officers were unable to locate the spill.

8:25 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Quaker Hill Road and Gas Canyon Road reported a 2-year-old child found walking in the road wearing a t-shirt and nothing else. A caller called 911 advising his 2-year-old child was missing.

9 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a woman walking in traffic pulling a cart. Traffic was swerving to miss her.

9:04 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Banner Quaker Hill Road and Pasquale Road. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported people in a truck with a camper shell came through the caller's gate and were parked on the caller's property. They appeared to be camping.

2:39 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 20 and Mill Street. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

4:54 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Bennett Road and Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation, failure to appear and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

7:17 p.m. — A person near the corner of Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Grizzly Hill Road waved down an officers saying his truck was stolen. The man with a backpack and dog said he rode out on his bike to get service.

9:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Red Dog Road and Jasper Agate Court reported a woman walking. The caller stopped and asked if she was OK and she responded "yea." But the caller said she didn't look or sound OK. The woman then began running away.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported two dogs in a vehicle. The caller said there was a man in the car smoking and being mean to the dogs. Officers found the dogs were fine.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Old Downieville Highway reported a van with a family in front of a boarded up, vacant house with lights on. Officers found the owner of the property cleaning up.

— Ross Maak