Nevada County police blotter: Cat food-eating trespasser wanted ride to IHOP
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
5:16 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man broke into an apartment through the window and has been doing laundry all night.
9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported the possible theft of medication that had been delivered to a care facility.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who keeps nodding in and out of consciousness. The woman and a male passenger were smoking from a possible meth pipe and there was a young child in the back seat. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and the woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and an out-of-county warrant.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
10:29 a.m. — Several callers from Highway 174 and Meadow Drive reported a small motor boat possibly fell off a vehicle.
10:46 a.m. — A caller from Johnson Place reported vandalism to a gate and the theft of a generator.
2:35 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Rices Crossing roads reported a man sitting on his patio furniture on the deck, talking to himself. He then began eating the cat food. He was contacted and wanted a ride to IHOP.
6:39 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra and Lower Circle drives reported a mailbox had been broken into, with mail possibly taken. Extra patrols were requested.
10:02 p.m. — A woman from South Sazerac Lane reported a woman threw water on her. She then got into a physical fight with that woman and a man before they physically pushed her out of the residence.
10:16 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported hearing a loud boom. It was an earthquake.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
9:36 a.m. — A caller from Jordan Street reported the theft of Amazon packages.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from Bridge Way reported a fraud.
— Liz Kellar
