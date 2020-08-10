Nevada County police blotter: Car runs out of gas on highway, pile up ensues
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
3:26 a.m. — A caller from a the 400 block of East Main Street reported people on bikes stealing wallets.
5:54 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a man trying vehicle door handles. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
6:11 a.m. — A caller from Bennett and Ophir streets reported two men going through the back of someone’s truck. They could not be located.
7:02 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported the front windows had been painted with graffiti.
11:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a theft.
11:52 a.m. — A caller reported a PayPal scam.
12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man assaulted a woman. A report was taken.
2:35 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported two people in a physical fight.
4:17 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle accident. A woman said a man pulled the e-brake and fled on foot. A woman was arrested om suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating post-release community supervision.
4:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road reported running out of gas in the fast lane. There then was a multi-vehicle pile up.
5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man stole an Amazon fire stick, earrings and a Wi-Fi extender. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and an outstanding warrant.
6:27 p.m. — A caller from McKnight Way and Highway 49 reported three men throwing rocks onto the highway. The victim’s windshield was chipped but not cracked. They could not be located.
6:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man threw a pot of hot food on a woman. She did not want medical attention and a report was taken.
8:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Colfax Avenue reported road rage and a physical fight. No one was located.
10:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a man punched a woman in the mouth.
Saturday
7:54 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Bank Street reported her tires were slashed last night.
8:26 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a man throwing two butcher knives into trees. He could not be located. Another caller reported the same man at 9:07 a.m.
12:44 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported the theft of a vehicle.
1:02 p.m. — A man reported an employee of a business in the 100 block of Mill Street refused to serve him because he would not wear a mask.
4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Green Mountain Loop reported the theft of a rifle from a vehicle.
8:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a person dealing drugs in the parking lot, and requested extra patrols.
Sunday
2:25 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported vandalism.
6:56 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a male patient causing a physical fight with employees. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and battery on emergency personnel.
7:47 a.m. — A caller from Whiting and South Auburn streets reported an SUV into a building, with the driver trying to leave. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and hit-and-run causing property damage.
7:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported an ice chest stolen from a vehicle.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported a drug dealer.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
7:15 a.m. — A caller on Elster Place and Campoodi Road reported a fox was injured off the roadway. The caller later called back and stated the fox was crying and sad. A report was taken.
9:36 a.m. — A caller on Strubels Lane and McCourtney Road reported a bear was on her property and would not leave. A report was taken.
10:59 a.m. — A caller on Perimeter Road and Ephebe Lane reported vandalism after their neighbor took a sign off the caller’s gate.
3:18 p.m. — A caller on Sugar Loaf Road and Sugardust Lane reported a man with a gun locked himself in the caller’s house and would not let them in.
3:39 p.m. — A caller on Chances and Branding Iron roads reported fraud after someone attempted to open multiple bank accounts in their name.
6:15 p.m. — A caller at the Cascade Shores boat launch reported a man was threatening to beat up several woman and threw rocks at them as they tried to get away.
Saturday
12:54 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive and Easy Street reported a water line broke, spraying water 20 feet in the air.
2:52 p.m. — A caller on Greenhorn Road and Pauls Place reported finding what he thought was a human leg bone.
4:12 p.m. — A caller on the South Yuba Bridge reported cars parked on the roadway were creating a traffic hazard.
Sunday
8:09 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a man and woman shooting up in a vehicle. They could not be located.
9:59 a.m. — A caller from White Cloud campground reported a water truck had its window smashed and an ax and gas were stolen. The suspects also tried to break into a fire trailer.
10:48 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a woman broke into a locked trailer and was yelling and screaming. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and vandalism.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
11:14 p.m. — A caller on Finley and West Broad streets reported a loud gathering of 10-15 people at an Airbnb.
Saturday
1:41 p.m. — A hotel on Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street reported a guest left a small dog in their room after they left.
Sunday
10:50 p.m. — A caller from Spring and West Broad streets reported someone trying to break into a residence. No one was located.
— John Orona and Liz Kellar
