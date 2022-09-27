Nevada County Police Blotter: Camper tries to stake claim along NID trail

Grass Valley Police Department

5:59 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a Burning Man camper parked in front of the business, and requested it be moved along. The caller also reported transients next to the building.

9:12 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a man behind the business swinging around an eight-to-nine inch saw blade, mumbling to himself.

9:32 p.m. – A caller from West Empire Street reported a shirtless man walking down the street carrying an axe.

Nevada City Police Department

11:58 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported a male subject in front of their house wobbling in a blanket.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

11:10 a.m. – A caller from Cement Hill Road reported a male subject camping out near the NID trail. The subject had told the caller that he was looking for a place to stake a claim. The caller smelled incense off the trail.

4:02 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a male juvenile walking on the roof of the bathrooms. The caller had asked the juvenile to come down, and was told, “I’m just listening to music.” The caller was with a local female golf club and was concerned the young man was “putting on a show” for the girls when they come around.

10:46 p.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Road reported two SUVs that were seen speeding. One of the SUVs was hauling a trailer and had no lights and no license plate and had a four-wheeler in it. The caller thought the four-wheeler looked like it might have been stolen, and reported ongoing thefts in the area.