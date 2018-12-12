Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller’s son ‘holding the whole house hostage’

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man sleeping in front of a business, covered in blankets.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter in custody. The caller called back saying the person just fled on foot.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported receiving a phone call from a man saying "there's a bomb in the building, get out." The caller then received an additional call from the same number looking for the caller's husband, saying the caller's husband had called a plumber. The caller confirmed with the caller's husband that no call was made. An unknown subject was masking his number and prank calling.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a woman sitting/screaming at the piano in the lobby. The woman was then outside, drinking water from a birdfeeder.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported her brother-in-law was threatening to come over, take items and fight the caller's husband.

1:58 p.m. — A caller reported hearing gun shots coming from behind a grocery store. The caller was advised of the gun range being used.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sutton Way reported a man asking for help and a place to stay. By 2:45, a manager of another nearby store reported the same thing.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a stolen vehicle. The caller then said his vehicle was located.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported she didn't have an emergency and just wanted to talk to "the officer." The caller refused to say what she wanted and was provided the business line number.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men in a car smoking a bong.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported someone threatened to kill a staff member.

8:45 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a drug and a probation violation.

Wednesday

4:23 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported the same subject as a prior call now setting up his camp on the back porch and refusing to leave.

5:56 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported someone trying to sneak in the door when other guests were being let in.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Elster Place reported someone on the property in a vehicle that had been taken from another party. An arrest was made on charges of inflicting injuries on a spouse or cohabitant and resisting or obstructing a public officer.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from Cobblestone Lane reported his mother was down on the floor saying she was having a heart attack. He hung up. On call back he said she was faking the heart attack put refused to let her get on the phone. She was heard yelling in the background. The man called back again saying not to send an officer, claiming he was going to put her on the phone, then hung up. The mother was finally put on the phone and said she wanted an officer to respond. The man was heard yelling in the background not to send the officers. The caller called back again reiterating he didn't need a deputy to respond, saying he was concerned for his elderly mother and was upset that dispatch didn't provide the help she needed. The caller was very hostile over the phone and yelled continuously saying he didn't need cops because a good friend of his is a cousin of an officer and he couldn't go to jail. The caller was advised several times of 911 usage and responded with profanities and more yelling. Dispatch disconnected after letting the caller know deputies were on the way. The situation was mediated.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from Cascade Loop reported the caller's son was "holding the whole house hostage." When asked to explain the caller said his son was causing a disturbance, breaking doors and other items. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and battery.

12:30 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported a reckless driver honking the horn and swerving, driving at about 30 mph.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported someone was just on campus that had been seen twice that day. The staff said the person had possibly been selling drugs to students. The person drove off at high rates of speed when staff arrived.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported her mother was kicking, pushing, hitting and choking her. The caller said she head-butted her mother in self defense.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Ranch Road reported being the owner of the property and that a break in reported by his tenant was actually perpetrated by her and she even took his house phone.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported someone fell and broke a hip and was discharged and returned home to find a suspicious man at the residence. It was found the other party had permission to be there.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported theft of money by a probationer who was there working. A probation officer was also standing by. An arrest was made on charges of petty theft.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Willow Valley Road reported a patient that had been drinking was trying to leave and then drive.

— Ross Maak