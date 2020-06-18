Nevada County police blotter: Callers report suspicious man with foil-covered face
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
2:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported the theft of a trailer hitch.
3:29 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a sighting of a mountain lion in the area.
4:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a suspicious woman came to the caller’s room with keys from the caller’s vehicle, and was talking nonsense.
8:30 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported having been paid with counterfeit bills.
9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported possible elder abuse.
9:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported the theft of several items from outside the business.
11:04 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a 2-foot sinkhole was developing. Public Works was handling.
11:30 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and McCourtney Road reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk and left.
11:35 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported an employee was assaulted by a person, but did not need medical attention. A woman was arrested on suspicion of battery, trespassing, petty theft, possessing stolen property, and violating probation.
12:48 p.m. — Several callers from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man sitting in a vehicle with aluminum foil completely covering his face.
12:59 p.m. — Multiple callers reported an oil spill at the Main Street roundabout that was causing vehicles to slide. It was cleaned up.
1 p.m. — A man on Sutton Way reported he found a phone and now the owner was accusing him of stealing the phone and a wallet. The two men were contacted and the situation was mediated. A consensual search was conducted and the wallet was not found.
3:04 p.m. — Two people in a physical fight were contacted in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as violating probation.
6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a woman looking into vehicles. She could not be located.
8:30 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a car doing doughnuts in the parking lot, which then left.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
2:59 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Murphy roads reported a bear was attacking her pig.
10:09 a.m. — A caller from Clover Leaf Court reported a Craigslist scam.
10:47 a.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on a woman who was camping in the Bowman Lake area and had not been heard from since the day before. She was not located and a report was taken.
12:28 p.m. — A caller from Champion and Newtown roads reported a man on a bicycle used pepper spray on a vehicle.
12:34 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Estates and Cedar View roads reported a bear hanging around a house that did not seem scared of humans.
2:41 p.m. — Several callers from Combie and Magnolia roads reported rocks being thrown onto the road with at least one car hit.
3:48 p.m. — A caller from Lower Circle Drive reported a man trespassing who displayed a gun when confronted.
3:57 p.m. — A man from Wilson and Rattlesnake roads reported a neighbor vandalized his cactus.
5:09 p.m. — A caller reported a person sought treatment for an assault that occurred Monday at Highway 49 and Pingree Road.
6:22 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a neighbor was stalking her with a tractor, and was involved in marijuana grows.
11:49 p.m. — A girl from Vista Avenue reported an argument that might be turning physical. It was a heated verbal dispute involving family and friends over the untimely death of a guinea pig.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
12:02 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a person dealing drugs out of a trailer.
— Liz Kellar
