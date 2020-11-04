Nevada County police blotter: Callers report man offering cash for cuddles

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man paid for a room with a debit card that was declined, and now was not returning calls.

10:49 a.m. — Several callers from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman in distress. She was upset because someone stole one of her bags. She subsequently was taken to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported the theft of a political sign.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Butler Street reported an Employment Development Department fraud.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a man tried to walk into the residence, and then was showing children his weed and vodka. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and urinating in public.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle was shot at with a BB gun and the window was shattered.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:17 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at Reservoir Street reported two speeding vehicles chasing each other.

7:02 a.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a man asking women to cuddle with him if he paid them. He then left, driving erratically. At 12:58 p.m., a teen reported a man approached her and offered her $1,000 to cuddle with him.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road at Four Seasons Trail reported a mailbox had been broken into.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Sun Bloom Way reported a wild turkey with an arrow sticking out from under its wing. The turkey was up, mobile and not contained.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a Social Security scam.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Liquidamber Lane reported a bobcat trapped in a chicken coop.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in North San Juan reported the theft of an iPhone 7, a hemp bag and cowboy boots.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:57 p.m. — A caller from a business on Union Street reported a man came in, yelling that a woman was a prostitute before stealing the money from a tip jar. He then went outside and lit the money on fire. He could not be located.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported trespassers. At 6:07 p.m., a caller reported people just brought a man in a tree medical supplies. They were gone when an officer arrived.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from a business on North Pine Street reported a man passing out in the bathroom. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Liz Kellar