Nevada County police blotter: Callers report man offering cash for cuddles
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
9:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man paid for a room with a debit card that was declined, and now was not returning calls.
10:49 a.m. — Several callers from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman in distress. She was upset because someone stole one of her bags. She subsequently was taken to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.
1:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported the theft of a political sign.
2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Butler Street reported an Employment Development Department fraud.
3:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a man tried to walk into the residence, and then was showing children his weed and vodka. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and urinating in public.
7:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle was shot at with a BB gun and the window was shattered.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
12:17 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at Reservoir Street reported two speeding vehicles chasing each other.
7:02 a.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a man asking women to cuddle with him if he paid them. He then left, driving erratically. At 12:58 p.m., a teen reported a man approached her and offered her $1,000 to cuddle with him.
10:39 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road at Four Seasons Trail reported a mailbox had been broken into.
12:56 p.m. — A caller from Sun Bloom Way reported a wild turkey with an arrow sticking out from under its wing. The turkey was up, mobile and not contained.
3:20 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a Social Security scam.
4:04 p.m. — A caller from Liquidamber Lane reported a bobcat trapped in a chicken coop.
4:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in North San Juan reported the theft of an iPhone 7, a hemp bag and cowboy boots.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
3:57 p.m. — A caller from a business on Union Street reported a man came in, yelling that a woman was a prostitute before stealing the money from a tip jar. He then went outside and lit the money on fire. He could not be located.
5:04 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported trespassers. At 6:07 p.m., a caller reported people just brought a man in a tree medical supplies. They were gone when an officer arrived.
7:46 p.m. — A caller from a business on North Pine Street reported a man passing out in the bathroom. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
— Liz Kellar
