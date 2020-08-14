Nevada County police blotter: Callers report kids playing with wheelchairs

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman stole plants out of a planter.

11:20 a.m. — Multiple callers from the East Main Street area reported a fire. A caller from Leahy Road reported a generator blew up and an RV was on fire.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way reported a man hit the roof of a car with his hand. Another caller reported he was yelling and cussing.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from the fire station in the 200 bock of Sierra College Drive reported two people in a physical fight.

2:06 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a vehicle at a stop light whose driver had his head back and appeared passed out. It could not be located.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Douglas Avenue reported a dog had been shot, possibly by a neighbor. It appeared to have been with a BB gun.

9:09 p.m. — Several callers from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported four men in a parking lot playing around in wheelchairs and being reckless, going in and out of the roadway. Four juveniles were located pushing each other in wheelchairs and were advised of the impending curfew and to stay out of the road.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported a man on a porch, who was chased off.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a fraud of $2,000.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:06 a.m. — A caller from Blue Tent School Road reported hearing what might have been teens yelling for help. No one was located.

1:44 a.m. — A caller from Matthew Road reported a drunken man was breaking glass in a house.

2:19 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported a man walked into a house and then left. He could not be located.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported someone was sending out fraudulent donation requests for her organization with her information on it.

9:36 a.m. — A man from Willow Valley Road reported he received a scam check and tried to cash it, and it did not clear his account.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Mystery Lane reported a neighbor was accusing her of stealing chickens.

10 a.m. — A caller from East Empire and Pine streets reported a burglary.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Meadow Drive reported mail theft with mail scattered all over the road.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Camino De Lego reported an attempted scam on Instagram.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from Wolf and Garden Bar roads reported a man stole mail from multiple boxes and drove away. He could not be located.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Rudd roads reported a mailbox was vandalized, as were several others.

3:51 p.m. — A man at Scotts Flat campground reported his vehicle windows were smashed and his rear bumper was dented.

4 p.m. — A caller from a hospital reported an assault victim from Deerlick Road.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported a possible drug deal involving about a half dozen young men,

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:52 a.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a man riding around on his bicycle, possibly selling drugs.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported the theft of a motorcycle.

— Liz Kellar