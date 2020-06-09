Nevada County police blotter: Callers report flag-waving man pushed protester
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
1:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported two men offering drugs to employees.
12:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman coughed on an employee after being advised only one person could be in the store at a time. She could not be located.
12:46 p.m. — A woman at a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported finding fraudulent charges on her credit card, which was compromised. The card was canceled.
2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two women doing drugs in a car. They could not be located.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported juveniles saw a mountain lion in the area.
8:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a woman screaming. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and disobeying a court order.
11:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving 15 to 20 people.
Saturday
11:30 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of East Main Street reported being threatened by a man with a hatchet. She said he was part of a protest and wouldn’t let her drive through. He was gone when an officer arrived.
11:45 a.m. — A man reported his wife received ransom threats on her cell phone.
2:53 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Depot Street reported an argument with two other women that then turned physical. The situation was mediated.
5:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a woman trying to kick a door in who might be under the influence.
9:55 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man hit her vehicle with his vehicle and then threatened her before leaving.
10:32 p.m. — A man whose vehicle was blocking the driveway of a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance and concentrated cannabis.
Sunday
2:18 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a woman assaulted him. She was arrested on suspicion of battery and violating probation.
4:14 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man rang the doorbell and seemed to be under the influence, asking for directions to Los Angeles. He could not be located.
7:42 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Spree Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle. It was recovered.
11:43 a.m. — A man from Miners Trail reported his vehicle had been broken into and a backpack stolen. A window had been smashed with a rock.
12:47 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a 50-foot pine tree fell and was blocking two lanes.
4:14 p.m. — A suspicious person in a bulletproof vest in the 100 block of South Auburn Street was contacted and was a “self-alleged pro-law enforcement peaceful protester.”
9:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man speeding through the parking lot, yelling “Black lives matter.” He could not be located.
Monday
2:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man was drunk and was driving, and now staggering around the parking lot. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
5:29 a.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported a man in a vehicle passed out at the stop sign. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, violating post-release community supervision and driving on a suspended license, as well as on an outstanding warrant.
2:51 p.m. — A woman from Doris Drive reported receiving a call from a person claiming to be the FBI, threatening her with charges.
2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving five people in the parking lot.
8:14 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a man carrying an American flag pushed another man on the ground. A woman reported the man came up to a group of protesters and pushed a man. The situation was mediated.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
4:43 a.m. — A caller from Highland Drive and Green Lane reported someone tried to break into the residence. Someone opened the door and came inside with a flashlight. The person then sped off in a vehicle.
9:11 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported someone broke into a shed and left items inside, and possibly was camping there. A letter was to be posted advising the person to pack up and leave.
9:33 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported mail had been stolen and scattered across the road.
9:39 a.m. — A man from Rock Creek Road reported PG&E tore down valuable trees out of the area they were supposed to work in.
10:02 a.m. — A woman from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported someone fraudulently opened an account in her name.
12:09 p.m. — A caller from Huckleberry Drive reported he shot his mother and had a bomb, which he purchased on the dark web. He demanded $20,000 from the police department. The residents were contacted and were OK, and no phone calls had been made by them. It appeared to have been a “swatting” call.
1:01 p.m. — A caller from Ranchero Way reported a dog had killed the caller’s goat and needed to be picked up by Animal Control.
1:12 p.m. — A caller from Narrow Gauge Lane reported hearing a gunshot and a loud scream. Nothing was located.
1:42 p.m. — A caller from Barr Ranch Road reported a trespasser who claimed he was from Florida and was panning for gold.
2:57 p.m. — A caller from Woodchuck Court reported fraud to a bank account.
9:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on Goldenchain Court reported a drunken man walking around, knocking on doors. He was admonished.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
2:25 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road and Gold Flat Court reported the theft of a generator from a deck.
— Liz Kellar
