Nevada County police blotter: Callers report flag-waving man pushed protester

Friday

1:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported two men offering drugs to employees.

12:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman coughed on an employee after being advised only one person could be in the store at a time. She could not be located.

12:46 p.m. — A woman at a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported finding fraudulent charges on her credit card, which was compromised. The card was canceled.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two women doing drugs in a car. They could not be located.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported juveniles saw a mountain lion in the area.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a woman screaming. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and disobeying a court order.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving 15 to 20 people.

Saturday

11:30 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of East Main Street reported being threatened by a man with a hatchet. She said he was part of a protest and wouldn’t let her drive through. He was gone when an officer arrived.

11:45 a.m. — A man reported his wife received ransom threats on her cell phone.

2:53 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Depot Street reported an argument with two other women that then turned physical. The situation was mediated.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a woman trying to kick a door in who might be under the influence.

9:55 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man hit her vehicle with his vehicle and then threatened her before leaving.

10:32 p.m. — A man whose vehicle was blocking the driveway of a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance and concentrated cannabis.

Sunday

2:18 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a woman assaulted him. She was arrested on suspicion of battery and violating probation.

4:14 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man rang the doorbell and seemed to be under the influence, asking for directions to Los Angeles. He could not be located.

7:42 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Spree Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle. It was recovered.

11:43 a.m. — A man from Miners Trail reported his vehicle had been broken into and a backpack stolen. A window had been smashed with a rock.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a 50-foot pine tree fell and was blocking two lanes.

4:14 p.m. — A suspicious person in a bulletproof vest in the 100 block of South Auburn Street was contacted and was a “self-alleged pro-law enforcement peaceful protester.”

9:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man speeding through the parking lot, yelling “Black lives matter.” He could not be located.

Monday

2:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man was drunk and was driving, and now staggering around the parking lot. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:29 a.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported a man in a vehicle passed out at the stop sign. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, violating post-release community supervision and driving on a suspended license, as well as on an outstanding warrant.

2:51 p.m. — A woman from Doris Drive reported receiving a call from a person claiming to be the FBI, threatening her with charges.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving five people in the parking lot.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a man carrying an American flag pushed another man on the ground. A woman reported the man came up to a group of protesters and pushed a man. The situation was mediated.

Monday

4:43 a.m. — A caller from Highland Drive and Green Lane reported someone tried to break into the residence. Someone opened the door and came inside with a flashlight. The person then sped off in a vehicle.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported someone broke into a shed and left items inside, and possibly was camping there. A letter was to be posted advising the person to pack up and leave.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported mail had been stolen and scattered across the road.

9:39 a.m. — A man from Rock Creek Road reported PG&E tore down valuable trees out of the area they were supposed to work in.

10:02 a.m. — A woman from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported someone fraudulently opened an account in her name.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Huckleberry Drive reported he shot his mother and had a bomb, which he purchased on the dark web. He demanded $20,000 from the police department. The residents were contacted and were OK, and no phone calls had been made by them. It appeared to have been a “swatting” call.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from Ranchero Way reported a dog had killed the caller’s goat and needed to be picked up by Animal Control.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Narrow Gauge Lane reported hearing a gunshot and a loud scream. Nothing was located.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Barr Ranch Road reported a trespasser who claimed he was from Florida and was panning for gold.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Woodchuck Court reported fraud to a bank account.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on Goldenchain Court reported a drunken man walking around, knocking on doors. He was admonished.

Monday

2:25 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road and Gold Flat Court reported the theft of a generator from a deck.

