Nevada County police blotter: Callers report burning box of paper thrown out of vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

2:18 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road requested the pickup of a backpack with needles and drugs inside.

7:09 a.m. — Four people walking dogs inside Dee Mautino Park were advised no dogs were allowed inside the park, and warned citations would be issued in the future. At 9:21 a.m., two people were cited for walking dogs in the park.

11:08 a.m. — A man at a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported being in a physical fight with a woman.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported two men in a physical fight. A man said another man assaulted him.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

3:49 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 near West McKnight Way reported someone in a vehicle threw out a box of paper that was on fire.

10:26 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a man kicked in a door.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

2:20 a.m. — A caller from Kentucky Ravine Road reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

3:05 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported a possible attempted home invasion of a large commercial grow.

4:44 a.m. — A caller from White Oak Drive and Perimeter Road reported a vehicle off the roadway into a fence.

6:38 a.m. — A caller from Retherford and Magnolia roads reported a tree down across the road.

7:47 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road and To Hell And Back Lane reported a vehicle ran through a fence and was stuck in a ditch.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from a business on Cerrito Road reported the theft of a keg of beer.

10:04 a.m. — A man on Combie Road reported he had been attacked and hit several times with a hammer, and said he had a dent in his head. A report was taken.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported two male juveniles selling drugs in the parking lot. They were gone when a deputy arrived.

10 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road and Mary’s Drive reported a man screaming that someone stole his wallet. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order and violating probation, as well as an outstanding warrant.

11:39 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Polaris Drive reported a woman dancing in the street.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:25 p.m. — A woman from Railroad Avenue reported loaning her car to a man the day before, who never returned. The car was located in Yuba County and a report was taken.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a bear walking down the street. A second caller reported the bear at 4:52 p.m., but it was gone when an officer arrived.

— Liz Kellar