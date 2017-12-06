Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller’s emergency is needing a place to park his Caddy

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Church Street reported her daughter missing since the morning. The daughter said she "had it with Grass Valley and cannot make it here … heading to the Bay Area so she can live the life she wants."

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone attempting to break into his vehicle for the past three nights. The caller said it occurs at approximated 2 a.m.

10: 17 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sierra College Drive wanted to know where he could park his Cadillac. The caller said it was an emergency because he had to park it somewhere.

1:59 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brighton Street and McCourtney Road reported issues with her son's ex-girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

Nevada County Sheriff's office

Tuesday

12:34 a.m. — A caller from Diamond Back Way mistakenly dialed 911. On callback, a person was "really worried" for her friend in Ventura because there was a fire nearby. The person was advised to have her friend call 911.

6:18 a.m. — A caller from Marjon Drive reported being a homeowner and claiming to hear someone trying to break into her house. Officers found nothing suspicious.

10:39 a.m. — A person in the lobby reported theft of a riding lawnmower, trailer battery charger, two extension cords and a push mower with a bag between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from West Digger Hill Way requested pick up of 1,000 rounds of ammunition while doing cleanup of a property.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road was standing by for contact from a deputy so he could resolve a situation that had been going on with a school. The caller hung up on dispatch when asked if he was finished yelling about being in trouble with law enforcement. The caller called back saying he was still standing by for contact. Officers were unable to locate the caller.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported she'd been advised there was a van in front of her deceased mother's residence. The caller said no one was supposed to be there. The caller said the house had been broken into the previous day but the caller hadn't yet reported it. A be-on-the-lookout was issued for the van.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Ramada Way reported on a second parcel next to a residence, where there was a truck parked on a vacant piece of land. The caller said there was a man and woman walking toward the property in question. Officers found people cutting firewood on their own property.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Peaceful Valley Road was a small child saying we have a fire and hung up. Two additional open line calls were received. On callback a parent said she would speak to her child and everything was fine at the residence.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported he and his vehicle were just attacked by a "wild" looking man in a van. The caller said the van was blocking the entrance and he honked to get him to move and the man came at him with an unknown object and started hitting the caller's vehicle.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a physical disturbance in a parking lot. An arrest was made on charges of assault with a deadly weapon that wasn't a firearm.

9:24 p.m. — A caller from La Sierra Drive reported someone threatened to slit her throat.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:49 p.m. — A caller from downtown reported the theft of a backpack and laptop from a vehicle.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a woman with a leaf blower in the middle of the street blocking traffic. Officers found the woman blowing leaves safely.

— Ross Maak