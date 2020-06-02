Nevada County police blotter: Callers concerned about riots, protesters and Antifa

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported two vehicles possibly involved in a drug deal. No one was located.

8:57 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported all of the windows on his vehicle had been smashed.

12:13 p.m. — A caller reported an Instagram account was promoting a protest from 4-6 p.m. every day at Sutton Way and Brunswick Road.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a man looking through vehicles, who then went through a utility trailer. He could not be located.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a hit-and-run.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from the Brunswick Basin reported protesters were getting aggressive and yelling, and the caller thought a riot was about to start. No one was located.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Empire Street reported a woman was trying the doors and windows of a vacant house. She was leaving and was advised against trespassing.

7:11 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man “pulled scissors” on her and threatened her during an argument. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

7:24 p.m. — A caller from Bennett and Tinloy streets reported a person driving backwards and almost hitting vehicles. A person was cited on unknown charges.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:23 a.m. — A woman from Towle Lane reported hearing a bear moaning for the last 20 minutes. She said she Googled it and thinks it is stuck somewhere, possibly in a fence.

1:28 a.m. — A man from Broken Oak Court reported he just woke up and his 8-year-old daughter was missing. He then reported multiple children were running around the buildings. His daughter was located and all the juveniles were admonished.

2:33 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Devonshire Circle reported a downed tree was blocking the road.

7:54 a.m. — A man reported he had been sleeping in his vehicle at Edwards Crossing the previous night when two men started banging on his window and screaming, “Get up and do some crank.” It then happened again five minutes before the call to dispatch, with one man holding up a crack pipe and trying to open his vehicle door. No one could be located.

8:13 a.m. — A woman from Old Downieville Highway reported a woman kicked down her door and slapped her before leaving.

8:14 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road and Christmas Tree Lane reported theft from unlocked vehicles.

9:16 a.m. — A man reported his vehicle had been stolen from Edwards Crossing.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Brunswick Road reported two homeless encampments.

11:07 a.m. — A woman from Torrey Pines Drive reported her email and online accounts had been hacked and she had received a couple of emails asking for ransom.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road and Emerald Lane reported an argument involving two men and two women that turned physical over eating each others’ food. A person punched a woman in the face but no medical attention was needed.

1:37 p.m. — A man from West Drive reported a fraud call with a woman pretending to be an officer and threatening to have him arrested.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from Cook Road reported a loose emu.

8:24 p.m. — A caller reported “Antifa” was attacking Bass Pro and Target.

10:15 p.m. — A caller reported a man went swimming at the river at 11 a.m. and did not return.

10:28 p.m. — A woman from Shoshoni Trail Court reported she had lost her five sheep.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3 a.m. — A man from Coyote Street and Highway 49 reported needles, a ripped hazmat suit and drugs from a meth lab needed to be picked up. He then called back to report there was cyanide.

5:20 a.m. — A caller from Chief Kelly Drive reported hearing three gunshots and someone running. Vandalism to a vehicle, with its windows busted out, was discovered late that morning.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported a Craigslist fraud.

8:06 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle driving more than 100 mph on Ridge Road. It could not be located.

8:48 .m. — A caller from a business on North Pine Street reported hearing rumors about riots and wanted to know if she should board up her shop.

9:56 p.m. — A man reported he was enroute to the courthouse and said, “Get ready,” “We are coming to take you out,” and “Black lives matter.” The threat was unfounded.

— Liz Kellar