Nevada County police blotter: Callers complain about ‘Freedom Ride’; egging incident reported

Grass Valley POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a fraud.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Eskaton Circle reported fraudulent emails.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a trespasser refusing to leave. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating probation, as well as on outstanding warrants.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a woman in a car screaming “Stop, don’t hurt me, you’re hurting me. Help me.” She was screaming at a dog. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a license plate.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported a shirtless man running through the intersection. At 6:31 p.m., a caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported the man was very drunk and running in the road. He also had no shoes. He was arrested on suspicion of violating post-release community supervision.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive reported a man vandalized a vehicle.

Saturday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man had been stabbed last night and was bleeding, but would not call 911 because he could “handle it like a man.” He fled when told law enforcement was enroute, and could not be located.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a theft.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two women stole a car full of groceries.

2:09 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive asked to speak to Donald Trump and then wanted to speak to “his girls.”

2:31 p.m. — A caller reported a fraudulent call advising she won a million dollars and needed to purchase a prepaid card from Walgreens.

2:51 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud involving a car and a half-million dollars.

6:56 p.m. — A woman reported a physical fight.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of South Auburn Street reported a vehicle hit a parked vehicle and a fence.

Sunday

2:42 a.m. — A caller from Mill and Chapel streets reported a person laid hands on the caller, and said they were all drunk. The parties were separated and no charges were desired.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported several people staying in a room were asking employees if they wanted to buy prescription painkillers. They then left.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Rockwood Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.

1:22 p.m. — A caller reported an assault.

5:14 p.m. — A man at Condon Park reported he almost hit a kid at the skate park and the father pulled a Taser on him and then head-butted him. Both parties were advised not to return to the park for 48 hours.

5:46 p.m. — A caller reported multiple vehicles disturbing the peace and speeding. The caller then said she was going to drive around and honk her horn due to dispatch telling her that wasn’t illegal.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported about 20 people driving aggressively and running the stop sign, and said Trump supporters shouldn’t be allowed to hold a rally if BLM wasn’t allowed.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a bike and other items had been stolen.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported the theft of a Bose radio.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported an assault by a woman.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported the “Freedom Ride” as a hate group that shouldn’t be allowed to go through downtown.

1:51 p.m. — A man was arrested in the 200 block of Sacramento Street on charges of vehicle theft, possessing stolen property, providing a false ID and violating parole. The vehicle came back as reported stolen from Citrus Heights.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported two women possibly on drugs repeatedly climbing over a barrier in the back of a building and going through items.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a man on top of a building, throwing eggs at the vehicles in the Freedom Ride.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from a business on Kidder Court reported a drunken man causing a disturbance. The situation was mediated. At 11:48 p.m., a caller reported the man popped the tires on the owner’s truck and had left. A BOLO was issued.

— John Orona and Liz Kellar