Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants to report assault while trying to take vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:05 a.m. — A man on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man asked him for a ride and punched him in the face when he refused.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from West Empire and Whiting streets reported a non-injury accident involving two vehicles.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole alcohol and left.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a possible fraud.

9:07 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Packard Drive reported a woman was saying a man took her 5-year-old daughter. The woman’s mouth was bleeding. The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery and a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

1:51 a.m. — A caller from Sycamore Court reported a man destroyed a residence.

4:30 a.m. — A caller from the Alta Sierra clubhouse reported catching two juveniles wearing masks in the bar, grabbing alcohol before fleeing.

4:47 a.m. — Several callers from Squirrel Creek Road reported hearing a woman screaming gibberish. No one was located.

10:40 a.m. — A woman from Indian Springs and Long Valley roads reported a snake bite.

11:31 a.m. — A man on Banner Lava Cap Road reported he had been assaulted by his sister two months earlier while he was trying to take his mother’s vehicle. He was advised the vehicle had been reported as stolen, and he had been subsequently arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in Placer County. The man then wanted to report an assault in Grass Valley and was told to contact the Grass Valley Police Department.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and Old Pond roads reported someone drained a fuel tank.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Gleko Road reported falling victim to a scam call and purchasing iTunes cards.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Zion Street reported a man on a bike getting into mailboxes. He could not be located.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported the theft of a wallet.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from Tribulation Trail reported a man lying on his back, talking gibberish. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar