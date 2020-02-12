Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants to know what year it is

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported the theft of a hard drive.

9:52 a.m. — A man from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported an assault, with injuries.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Main Street reported a fraud.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a Coinstar fraud.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a shoplifter. A juvenile was cited and released to parents.

11:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a burglary with padlocks cut and an exterior wall “opened.”

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

6:52 a.m. — A man from Echo Ridge Drive reported the theft of a locked vehicle.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from Beitler Road reported a possible marijuana grow. No grow was located.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a possible scam.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road reported the theft of mail.

12:25 p.m. — A caller reported possible financial elder abuse.

4:25 p.m. — A woman from Highway 174 and Honeysuckle Lane reported a man had been looking through her carport around 3 a.m.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a theft by a man and a woman. The pair left in a station wagon.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man yelling at people. He could not be located.

1:44 p.m. — A man from Nursery Street wanted to know what year it was.

— Liz Kellar