Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller wants private line to Vallejo Police

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:10 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a man yelling obscenities.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a large RV that let dogs out into the park and they were defecating in the park.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a woman with a large stick hitting things.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a neighbor had a pipe and threatened to hit the caller's son. The caller then said the neighbor grabbed a bigger pipe and told the caller's son he is going to kill him. The neighbor then went back into his apartment.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported someone kept going in and out of a car and into a big box on the ground. The caller was unsure if it was a toolbox.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported someone doing donuts in a parking lot.

Monday

3:10 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported people sitting in a vehicle for the last few hours with the lights on. Contact was made with a man who said he was spending the night at his girlfriend's and came out for a smoke.

5:13 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported people digging in the trash again. They do it every week.

6:16 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Eskaton Circle reported a man jumped in front of the caller's vehicle while she was going through a gate.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — A person was stopped on Highway 20. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

2:32 a.m. — A person was stopped on Penn Valley Drive. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

3:31 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported his wife was acting crazy, carrying around boxes and the caller took knives from her. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:18 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Morning Sun Lane and Dog Bar Road reported an assault that occurred the previous night at her ex boyfriend's new girlfriend's house. An arrest was made on charges of battery and assault with a deadly weapon that wasn't a firearm.

9:42 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Ladybird Drive reported a woman sitting on the fog line with her back to traffic.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Vallejo requested the private line for Vallejo Police because she doesn't want to go through their phone tree. The caller was told to wait on the line and use the correct prompts.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported his dog won't come back inside so he thought his ex wife stole her.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported a skunk pacing up and down the fence line that was not reacting to being sprayed with high pressure water.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported someone slumped over in a vehicle. While on the line the person started moving his head.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Spring Road called back about the skunk on his property. It was under the same section of fence for hours.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:50 a.m. — A caller from Chief Kelley Drive reported a transient camp. The caller said her dad was en route to evict the transients from the woods. The caller was advised not to have her dad do anything and let the police handle it.

11:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman in a bathroom overdosing. Staff said the person had been in there for a couple hours.

Saturday

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Cottage Street reported several people skateboarding at the school despite the no skateboarding sign.

Sunday

2:25 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported harassing phone calls and texts and threats from a coworker who was very drunk.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported someone almost ran her over and she took a picture of the vehicle because if he runs someone over in the future there will be evidence. The caller was stealthily walking back to safety.

— Ross Maak