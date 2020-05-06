Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants pigs moved along

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a woman defecating in front of people.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported the theft of a Ford F-250 with a camper shell, A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man looking into vehicles. He could not be located.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone broke in and items were missing.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a person smoking drugs, who could not be located.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Yuba River Court reported a woman “blew through” three stop signs and now was inside a store stumbling, mumbling and coughing all over.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported two boys and a girl going through vehicles.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a man threw a hatchet into a pond after sitting in a van for 40 minutes.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported the theft of an adult tricycle.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from Bennett and Ophir streets reported a large party with four to six people being really loud and drinking. They were advised to keep the noise down.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Pine View Heights reported receiving a scam email threatening to release videos if the caller doesn’t send them money.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane reported loose pigs were destroying his lawn. He said it was an everyday occurrence and wanted the pigs moved along.

5:03 p.m. — A possibly drunken woman from Rough and Ready Highway reported her neighbors were baiting and antagonizing her, and vandalized her vehicle for the fourth year in a row. They had left handprints in the pollen on her vehicle. No crime was found.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported an irate person entered a garage and tried to grab equipment.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

7:59 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a woman shoplifted a bag of groceries. No prosecution was desired.

1:44 p.m. — A person spat in another person’s face during an argument.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Nivens Lane reported having been scammed over the internet by someone posing as a landlord, and had sent money and signed a lease.

— Liz Kellar