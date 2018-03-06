Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller wants his tractor back

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported someone possibly trying to hit the caller with a car in a parking lot a few days ago.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported theft from a vehicle the night before. The caller said one door on the vehicle was unlocked and several items were taken.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Freeman Lane reported a person irate over parking. The caller said the person parked in a fire lane and the caller asked the person to move the vehicle. The person refused because of parking convenience.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. The caller said the person was late for a driving test and didn't have documentation. The person was advised to reschedule but refused.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man who threatened the caller earlier, just walked through a parking lot. The caller said the person was wanted by Grass Valley Police as well.

3:05 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and West Main Street reported a man just got out of his truck and spit in the caller's face.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported her upstairs neighbor habitually vacuums for hours. The caller had confronted the neighbor several times, to which she said there were bugs all over the floor. The caller believed the woman to be on drugs.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported seeing a person the previous night that was on the most wanted list that he saw on Nevada County Peeps.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported seeing three Hessian motorcycle riders riding to the bar. The caller said he knows it's not a crime however he's never seen them around and was worried they might be looking for trouble.

6:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported the person that habitually plays drums in the area had been playing them throughout the night. The caller was OK with it during the day but it was keeping her up.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street was at a bee keepers meeting and saw three transient-looking people in a rear parking lot. They weren't doing anything illegal but they were making the caller feel uncomfortable with how many vehicles were there due to the meeting.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported there was definitely activity heard on the roof. Officers found contracted cleaners on the roof.

11:40 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Sierra College Drive. A person was arrested on charges of one felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor failure to appears.

Tuesday

4:23 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:35 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road believed he was being stalked. The caller said the person displayed aggressive drive toward the caller in a parking lot and also sent the caller a text.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported someone hacking into his newspaper account.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Terrace Pines Court hung up. On callback the caller said an 8-year-old caused a family disturbance. The caller said she was fine and the family had him under control. The caller said the juvenile stabbed the caller with a plastic toy and the hand wouldn't stop bleeding. The situation was mediated.

10:17 a.m. — A person at the sheriff's office requested a deputy go behind the North San Juan United Methodist Church where transients were camping/trespassing.

1:16 p.m. — A caller reported the people fixing the caller's tractor were refusing to give his tractor back.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported a habitual verbal disturbance between the caller and his neighbor. The neighbors were starting to accuse the caller of inappropriate things. Officers found the report unfounded.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported serving a person with trespassing paperwork recently and now the person was back and had cut locks to get on the property.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the Chamber of Commerce reported someone shooting up in the men's room. There was one man blocking the door and the other seated on the toilet injecting drugs.

3:50 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Church and Coyote. A person was arrested on charges of shoplifting and receiving known stolen property.

Tuesday

12:47 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

— Ross Maak