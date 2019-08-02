Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants girl arrested for being loud

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported a bear running in the area.

10 a.m. — A caller reported drug deals and vehicles being stripped.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man stole a bottle of alcohol but dropped it, breaking it.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported vandalism.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of McCourtney Road reported a dog locked in a vehicle. The owner was admonished.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported the theft of a part. The suspect was identified and asked to bring the part back and sign a citation.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a 13-year-old girl was yelling and screaming, and wanted her arrested for being loud.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a break-in.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Presley Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a dog in distress in a car with the windows cracked a couple of inches. The owner could not be found and the dog was impounded.

10:25 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a SIM card out of a phone.

Friday

5:40 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman was flashing employees. Another caller reported she was running in traffic and exposing herself. She was gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

5:36 a.m. — A woman from Highway 20 reported a man threw her on a table and pushed her. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.

10:32 a.m. — A man from Stotler Avenue reported having been assaulted again by the same person who assaulted him the night before. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of a shopping cart full of items. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and providing a false ID.

3:06 p.m. — A woman from Ginger Loop reported a scam with the suspect telling her they have all her info and needed her to send $800 in Bitcoin.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 reported vandalism to a jukebox.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported receiving a fraudulent check.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra drive reported a man in and out of traffic, holding a knife.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported a stranded ski boat, which was being towed.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Pittsburg roads reported a man and woman in a vehicle using drugs. The woman had a needle in her arm and the man was passed out. They could not be located.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street and North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported finding mail scattered in the area.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod and Nile streets reported a burglary.

12:09 p.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a man swinging a butcher knife.

4 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported an attempted scam from someone claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported drug activity in the bathrooms.

— Liz Kellar