Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants FBI to spy on grower

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County Behavioral Health reported protesters were refusing to move to a designated area.

11:59 a.m. — A caller filed an online vandalism report from the 600 block of South Auburn Street.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man offering housekeepers cocaine and trying to get them to come into his room.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from Segsworth Way reported child support fraud.

3:10 p.m. — A woman from Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road reported road rage with a woman who followed her and was screaming at her, telling her to get out of her vehicle so she could kill her. She then left after the victim started screaming for help.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane filed an online theft report.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a person on a mental health hold punched a hole in the wall.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman stole chips and other items. She could not be located.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a woman in the store for three hours, refusing to leave. She could not be located. At 7:56 p.m., a caller reported she was back and kicking shelves down.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported the theft of gas from a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from Duggans Road reported a drunken man was being physical. He then grabbed a bottle of alcohol and left in a vehicle with a 4-year-old. A BOLO was issued.

5:43 a.m. — A caller from New School Road and Polar Meadow Lane reported a neighbor firing about seven shots.

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Starlight Lane reported a job posting scam involving gift cards.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Blue Tent School and Cooper roads reported a bear becoming aggressive and killing animals in the area as well as breaking into homes. It was a female with three cubs.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Crestview Drive reported mail theft.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foot Crossing and Purdon roads reported an ongoing issue with a loose pig eating other animals’ food and tearing up the yard.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Nishinam Gulch Road and Fenton Way reported a theft.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported a man growing drugs with weapons in the house. The caller said the FBI needs to get involved to spy on him. He was advised to call code compliance.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

5:38 a.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road reported a burglary to a Caltrans vehicle.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported hearing a woman screaming and a man and woman fighting and breaking car windows.

— Liz Kellar