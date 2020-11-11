Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants deputy to scare away deer

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Goodridge Way requested assistance in freeing a buck that was stuck in a wire fence.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported the theft of a hand-built flat bed trailer.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a deer had been walking on the side of the road for four hours, and wanted a deputy to scare it away. The caller then said this was not a prank call and wanted to know if this was going to be handled or not.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported two women were trying to break into a vacant building through the rear door. One of them had a hammer.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 near Conservation Road reported a mailbox had been broken into.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tammy Way reported a theft.

6:07 p.m. — A man on Pleasant Valley Road reported his brother and his girlfriend just drove off and left him at a business, taking all his property that was in a U-Haul and van. The brother pulled up his shirt and displayed a pistol in his waistband when the victim tried to get back in the van. The property included a tote of marijuana, cash and other valuables. A report was taken.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from John Born Road reported poachers.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:34 a.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported a drunken woman left multiple children at a residence and was driving to a bar. She could not be located.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported an attempted burglary.

— Liz Kellar