Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants deputy to scare away deer
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — A caller from Goodridge Way requested assistance in freeing a buck that was stuck in a wire fence.
9:10 a.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported the theft of a hand-built flat bed trailer.
11:55 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a deer had been walking on the side of the road for four hours, and wanted a deputy to scare it away. The caller then said this was not a prank call and wanted to know if this was going to be handled or not.
1:51 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported two women were trying to break into a vacant building through the rear door. One of them had a hammer.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 near Conservation Road reported a mailbox had been broken into.
3:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tammy Way reported a theft.
6:07 p.m. — A man on Pleasant Valley Road reported his brother and his girlfriend just drove off and left him at a business, taking all his property that was in a U-Haul and van. The brother pulled up his shirt and displayed a pistol in his waistband when the victim tried to get back in the van. The property included a tote of marijuana, cash and other valuables. A report was taken.
6:19 p.m. — A caller from John Born Road reported poachers.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
12:34 a.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported a drunken woman left multiple children at a residence and was driving to a bar. She could not be located.
10:05 a.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported an attempted burglary.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User