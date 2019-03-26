Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller trying to send fax calls 911 instead

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:27 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a transient man going through a Dumpster. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman checking car doors.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of South Auburn Street reported a man yelling at passing traffic, people in the area and the air.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported the person who was arrested earlier had left a few bags on the curb. The caller believed the bags contained confidential information belonging to residents. The bags were found to have contained recyclables, trash and a blanket.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from the 20 block of Dorsey Drive reported her adult son showed up drunk, defecated on her front porch and passed out in the living room. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and urinating in public.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

5:34 a.m. — A call from Torrey Pines Drive resulted in a beeping sound heard. On callback the caller said there was not an emergency. The caller was faxing and pressed the 1 button twice.

8:53 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Clipper Creek and Blazing Star Road reported a suspicious truck that looked to have a fake "PG&E" sticker on it. The man was in the vehicle and had been in the area for the last few days. The man was never seen working.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Sugar Loaf Road reported the homeowner recently had a stroke and the caller had been caring for the homeowner. The caller said four men had shown up within the last month and refused to leave.

1:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Names Drive and Alta Sierra Drive reported a woman driving slowly through the area taking pictures or videos of the neighborhood.

4:01 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Balt Hill Road and Lime Kiln Road reported threats made against the caller via CB radio.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported he had trapped two kids under the house.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported the kids were still under the house. The caller said he just heard them again and that they were "hunkered down" when the deputy was there.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from Deer Park Drive reported possible identity theft.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a woman screaming profanities at passersby in the alley.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a woman came in and threw something at an employee and acted very hostile, talking gibberish.

— Ross Maak