Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller says woman is mining in her yard

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:23 a.m. — A caller reported a woman on Brunswick Road and Sutton Way was walking around with no pants on. Upon contact with officers it was discovered her jacket was just longer than her shorts.

1:45 p.m. — A woman in the 100 block of Mill Street reported that her backpack with her laptop in it was stolen out of her unlocked car in the parking lot.

6:36 p.m. — A self-described “vagrant” in front of the police department reported possessing an injured pigeon and advised he couldn’t keep the bird.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

11:02 a.m. — A woman on Goldcone Drive and Bear Ridge Road reported her generator was stolen.

12:37 p.m. — A caller on Wolf Road informed dispatch they would be doing target practice for about an hour in violation of the National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning.

4:26 p.m. — A caller on Washington Road and Blank Court reported a woman was mining on her property, and claimed to have permission from the Sheriff’s Office to be there.

5:03 p.m. — A caller on Cottrell Road and Roving Way reported their former caretaker is refusing to return a key for a pill box. The caller later reported the theft of keys by another caretaker.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:43 a.m. — A caller on Sacramento and Zion streets reported losing an orange “cat-sized” kitten wearing a blue collar that goes by the name Tiger.

12:38 p.m. — A caller on Nile and Nimrod streets reported $10 worth of firewood was taken from their property.

— John Orona