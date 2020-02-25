Nevada County police blotter: Caller says using dating app led to death threats

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:40 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gold Point reported a burglary.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a possible check fraud. It was a spam phone call using a spoofed phone number.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from a bank on Sutton Way reported a customer was on the phone with a fraudster. The caller said they’d already had $700 stolen.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported an argument, with a person slamming the door on a woman’s hand. The situation was mediated.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Mill Street reported a drunken man with his pants down.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported people with flashlights behind the fire station. They were flying drones.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Neal and South Auburn streets reported a man using heroin, who could not be located.

Tuesday

4:34 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a customer gave an employee a fake $100 bill and then wanted it back. She was contacted and said she did not realize it was fake, she was given the money and had not seen the large red Chinese writing printed on the front and back of the bill.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:47 a.m. — A caller from Karen Court reported a woman was under the influence of a controlled substance and trying to leave in the caller’s vehicle. She then began throwing items.

6:47 a.m. — A caller from Big Spring Drive reported the neighbor leaves his dog out every night and it barks the whole time. A report was taken.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Excelsior Point Road reported the theft of a title and registration from a vehicle.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Annie Drive reported a mail theft with a check having been fraudulently cashed.

10:36 a.m. — A man from Allison Ranch and Empire Star Mine roads reported a woman hit him. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Robin Street reported a man was beating his dog.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a burglary to a propane tank cage.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported theft issues.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Meda Drive reported hearing 13 rapid gunshots. Nothing was located.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported vandalism to a vehicle.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported the theft of a generator and other items.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Oak Street reported finding a loaded hypodermic needle in a trash can.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a fraud call.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported road rage that turned into a physical fight.

5:46 p.m. — A caller reported she was on the MeetMe dating app and kept getting death threats. She said she had called a man out for talking to another girl.

5:58 p.m. — A caller reported two men in a Suburban had followed a girl after school on Magnolia and Dog Bar roads.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Brownstone Street reported a burglary to an unlocked vehicle with a work bag and laptop taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

6:36 a.m. — A caller from Broad and East Broad streets reported a skunk with an almond butter jar stuck on its head. It could not be located.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a man jumping in front of vehicles. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar