Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller says there’s not emergency, says bye bye

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man harassing employees and customers. The man had a bucket and a "big stick" and possibly was smashing the door.

10:14 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a customer threatened to go to North San Juan, get some TNT and throw it into the business if things didn't go his way.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman just took a pair of boots and walked out in them. An arrest was made on charges of false impersonation and shoplifting.

12:41 p.m. — A person was stopped on Highway 49. An arrest was made on charges of second degree burglary.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a subject was back in the business making threats. The subject was advised not to return.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man in front of a store ranting and raving and getting into people's faces. The man was described as scraggly looking, similar to a pirate. The man left prior to officers arriving.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported someone hanging around who had possibly been 86'd from the business. The caller said the subject was outside doing weird stuff.

11:14 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Brunswick Road. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

Tuesday

12:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Florence Avenue reported people in her yard, under her bedroom window, in a verbal fight. The caller said the people were hunkered down under the front porch of a nearby church.

1:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported someone trying to break in through a back window. While on the line the caller said response could be cancelled, it was the caller's roommate.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

1:29 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 49 and Golden Chain Court reported a vehicle followed the caller, then went back to Highway 49, driving up and down the highway.

5:11 a.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported suspicious vehicles. The caller was concerned because of recent thefts and drug activities. The caller requested a deputy drive by and look for suspicious activity. The caller said an elderly woman's dog was found dead the other day and thinks it the subjects may have poisoned the dog. Officers were unable to locate anyone on the road and were unable to reach the caller.

10:23 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Mustang Valley Place and McCourtney Road reported a loose steer in the area.

11:44 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road reported a man yelling profanities as cars passed.

5 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Murchie Mine Road and Incline Shaft Road reported someone illegally dumping unknown objects.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

4:8 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a bag of her jewelry missing.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a man in front of a business smoking drugs and refusing to leave. The caller didn't want him in front of the store and didn't want him as a customer and wanted him moved along.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a drunk person needed to be escorted out. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a drunk sounding person saying there was no emergency. The caller said bye bye and then hung up.

— Ross Maak