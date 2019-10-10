Nevada County police blotter: Caller says ‘There are no winds, this is ridiculous,’ hangs up

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way requested extra patrols due to shoplifters.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man walked up to him asking for a cigarette and when he did not have one, the man hit him in the head.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane requested a welfare check on fish and amphibians. They were all OK and arrangements were made to relocate them if needed.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported a man urinating on a building.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a backpack.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Richardson streets reported a collision, with the other party saying not to call the police before driving off.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported a woman with no phone and no gas, stuck off the roadway with her vehicle.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported three men lying in the road. They were moving on.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Mulberry Drive requested extra patrols due to increased drug activity after dark.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road reported a physical fight. A person was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street requested extra patrols in the parking lot due to increased activity and people trying to charge their cell phones.

9:02 p.m. — A woman reported hearing a noise on the deck, with her husband going outside and yelling. She thought he was yelling at a person but he was yelling at a raccoon.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Whiting Street reported a chimney fire.

9:43 p.m. — Several callers from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported hearing fireworks.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from Whiting and West Empire streets reported a woman and man possibly going through cars in the area.

Thursday

1:38 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Carol Drive reported a woman came onto a porch and might have been a “porch pirate” and definitely was up to no good. The person called back to report it was likely someone picking up a rent check.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:55 a.m. — A caller from Auburn and Kiwi roads reported hearing two or three gunshots. Nothing was located.

6:26 a.m. — A caller from Joseph and Oscar drives reported a woman with messed-up hair was going from mailbox to mailbox and claimed she was delivering papers.

7:09 a.m. — A caller from Rucker Court reported a burglary to a locked vehicle.

9:41 a.m. — A caller said “There are no winds, this is ridiculous,” and hung up.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Jessie Lane reported what seemed to be a grave dug underneath a PG&E pole and said he had a really bad feeling about it.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Chattering Pines Road reported a baby deer with broken legs in the gutter with a blanket covering it. A report was taken.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Crestview Drive reported a pit bull attacked another dog.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from View and Brookview drives reported hearing a woman screaming “Don’t do it,” then a gunshot, then the woman screaming again. Nothing was located.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from Champion Mine Road reported backpacks had been stolen from a vehicle.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from Bubbling Wells and Brunswick roads reported having chased off a man who was trying to steal gas.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a drunken man causing a disturbance who broke a window and dented a car before leaving. A report was taken.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lode Line Way reported a neighbor was playing the guitar loudly. At 11:40 p.m., the caller reported a drunken man singing loudly. He agreed to be quiet the rest of the night.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Church and Commercial streets reported county workers dumping waste into Deer Creek.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported juveniles had overturned a bench and were using it as a skateboard ramp.

9:37 p.m. — A caller from St. Canice Center reported trespassers in the cemetery. No one was located.

