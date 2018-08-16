Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller says sidewalk washing against state, federal and NID law

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:07 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and West Empire Street reported a transient couple having sex approximately 100 feet off the road.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported someone using an excessive amount of water washing the sidewalk every day. The caller said this was unacceptable and against state, federal and NID law. The caller was told his complaint would be noted.

10:48 a.m. — A person near the corner of East Main Street and Hughes Road scattered his belongings all over a bus stop, which prevented others from occupying the bench. The transient was told to pick up his mess.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man passed out behind a business. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication, camping within city limits and open container.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stripping taking his clothes off. The caller said the man was drunk. The caller got into a verbal altercation with the man. Transportation was provided.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men trying to break into a vehicle. They advised they were breaking into their own vehicle that the keys were locked inside. The caller called back saying the people were able to get into the vehicle and left but were driving weird.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone threw cookies and soda at the caller and called the caller the "n" word.

11:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a gunshot heard outside. Another caller said the same thing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:57 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported possible burglary to a vehicle. The caller said there were footprints around the truck and on the windshield.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Champion Mine reported dirty, hairy transients needing removed from campsites all over the area. The caller was very hostile with dispatch.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley road reported a stolen vehicle within the previous five minutes. The caller believed the caller knew who took the vehicle and provided an address. The caller called back requesting dispatch "call off" the report saying he couldn't remember where his vehicle was but located it in the parking lot.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Vista Drive reported a beagle-type dog tied up at all times with only water available from a wading pool, and the water was dirty. The dog was found to be fine, had shelter, a wading pool to sit in, a 20-gallon bucket of fresh water to drink, was being fed and was on a runner. The dog was a coon hound-type dog named Rosie.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 20 and Ponderosa Way reported a woman sitting on the shoulder directly under the overpass. Another caller reported the same.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from Blue Jay Court reported her neighbor harassing her. The caller said the neighbor drove a quad on her property and got into a verbal argument with the neighbor. The caller was advised not to engage. The caller hung up on a deputy.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from Schroeder Way reported he went out to a property line to access damages done by a neighbor. The caller said the neighbor came out and swore at him, then swing her edger at him and he had to grab at it in order to not be hit with it.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 20 and Ponderosa Way reported a woman sitting on the shoulder of the road. The woman appeared out of it.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:21 p.m. — A caller reported theft of a purse from a trail. An arrest was made on charges of receiving known stolen property. Another arrest was made on charges of resisting a public officer.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of West Broad Street reported theft of a vehicle during the previous night.

— Ross Maak