Nevada County police blotter: Caller says loud music is making house vibrate
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
5:32 p.m. – A caller from Condon Park reported two black labs that had been dumped at the park two hours ago.
9:15 p.m. – A caller from West Empire Street reported loud music coming from a vehicle parked at a nearby business. The caller reported the noise was making their house vibrate.
11:22 p.m. – Two separate callers from Sutton Way reported a male yelling and standing near the only entrance to a business. One of the callers said that customers were not going into the business because of the yelling.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
10:44 a.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Lake wanted to know why there was a helicopter flying in the canyon. The caller was advised to contact the FAA.
11:58 a.m. – A caller from Hawaii reported the theft of 27 solar panels from a dwelling on Badger Hill Road. The caller was unable to provide any information regarding the panels other than that they are solar panels. The caller had received the information from a third party, and was advised to call back if he had any additional information about the panels or serial numbers.
8:54 p.m. – A caller from an unknown location in Nevada County phoned in to say he ran a check on himself and discovered he has six warrants. He wanted someone to explain what they were for. He noted that he is a transient.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
3:20 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle had a tire fly off and the tire hit another vehicle. The car continued along onto Argall Way with a missing tire.
3:34 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle with tires on top of it and another vehicle had been parked there all day and its occupants were setting up camp.
6:18 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported seeing suspicious activity. A subject was seen trying to open doors to random vehicles and found a sedan and got in, but didn’t immediately leave.
— Jennifer Nobles
