Nevada County police blotter: Caller says boogeyman can’t get him

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

7:04 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a previously evicted tenant was back in an apartment and currently shooting up heroin. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing. Child Protective Services was called and took custody of a child.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from the library reported a man outside drinking a “tall boy.” He was gone when an officer arrived. At 12 p.m., a caller from the 200 block of Mill Street requested a welfare check on a slumped-over person on the sidewalk with empty “tall boys” lying around him.

9:49 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman had been hit by her grandson and was seeking treatment. A report was taken.

9:56 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of medications.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole alcohol and was now outside drinking it. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be cited for vandalism and another for marijuana usage. Three juveniles were entered into the missing persons system and a “Be on the lookout” alert was issued.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of Sutton Way reported a burglary to a vehicle and vandalism to a gate.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported employees of a store were chasing a thief.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a man and woman throwing things at each other. They could not be located.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street and Packard Drive reported a woman driving a car hit a fire hydrant and a stop sign before leaving the scene.

3:44 p.m. — A caller reported she was helping a friend move out, and the landlord, who has dementia, was holding a gun. A report was taken and a woman was placed on a mental health hold.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported three men stole alcohol and left in a vehicle.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of medication from a vehicle.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported someone threw a rock at his vehicle.

Wednesday

12:06 a.m. — A caller from Doris Drive and North Church Street reported someone in a vehicle threw drug paraphernalia out the window. The vehicle could not be located, but the property was collected.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

6:44 a.m. — A caller from Dixon and Squirrel Creek roads reported a man wandering through the neighborhood since the day before, making strange “tweaker” statements.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from La Cuesta Trail reported a baby deer stuck in a gate.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a runaway juvenile.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Cal Fire requested assistance with a transient camp with illegal burning, waste into waterways and a large group of people. County Environmental Health and state Fish and Wildlife responses were requested.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Purdon roads reported finding stolen mail at a cemetery, with addresses from Nevada City and Camptonville.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a burglary to an apartment with a TV taken.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from John Born and Pleasant Valley roads reported an attempted theft that resulted in damage to a vehicle battery.

3:12 pm. — A caller from Elizabeth Way reported “neighborhood wars.”

3:36 p.m. — A caller reported a 16-year-old girl ran away and was picked up by a 50-year-old man. A “Be on the lookout” alert was issued.

4:04 p.m. — A man from Pear Orchard Way reported a possible burglary in progress, to a storage unit behind a house. When asked if the doors were locked, he said, “The boogeyman can’t get me.”

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Howe Avenue and La Barr Meadows Road reported a man possibly trying to break into a vehicle.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from Hooker Oak Road reported ongoing theft of gas, diesel and a battery charger.

— Liz Kellar