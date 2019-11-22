Nevada County police blotter: Caller resolves to ‘smoke something different’ in new year

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:12 a.m. — A caller reported a patient canceled an appointment because her husband beat her up. A welfare check was issued.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a man had been on the bus “ranting and raving” about setting fire to private property that he had been camping on. He was last seen walking into the forest. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a back license plate.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a forged check.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and Cypress Hill Drive reported a physical fight involving a juvenile and an adult male.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a theft.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a person passed out in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. The person was cited on unknown charges.

Friday

3:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a drunken man attacked a woman. He was cited on suspicion of battery, violating a restraining order and being drunk in public.

6:41 a.m. — A caller from the post office reported drug paraphernalia on the counter in the lobby, which was collected for destruction.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

2:19 a.m. — CHP was behind a vehicle that failed to yield on Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road. A spike strip was set up and a man was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer.

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the theft of a dog from a vehicle.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a fraud with an estimated loss of $2,800.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from John Born and Pleasant Valley roads reported two men in a vehicle with Florida plates breaking into parcel mailboxes.

11:13 a.m. — A person pocket-dialing was talking abut a New Year’s resolution to smoke something different.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Via Borgina reported a man trying to get into vehicles. He did enter one and was chased out. He was advised not to return and no charges were requested.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported vandalism to a truck, which was pushed into the street, He also said he had been assaulted and his phone broken, but did not want to press charges.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from Lowhills Road reported two domesticated geese with clipped wings had been abandoned, and one was caught by a coyote the night before. Pick-up of the remaining goose was requested.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from China Court reported the theft of a generator.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported someone throwing rocks at a residence.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Via Borgina reported a suspicious woman with blue dye all over her hands and face, who then left in a vehicle.

7:34 p.m. — A woman from highway 49 and Combie Road reported an Uber driver was tailgating her and tapped her vehicle several times.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of a cell phone.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:21 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a stolen vehicle.

— Liz Kellar