Nevada County police blotter: Caller resolves to ‘smoke something different’ in new year
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
9:12 a.m. — A caller reported a patient canceled an appointment because her husband beat her up. A welfare check was issued.
10:08 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a man had been on the bus “ranting and raving” about setting fire to private property that he had been camping on. He was last seen walking into the forest. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued.
1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a back license plate.
2:06 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a forged check.
2:50 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and Cypress Hill Drive reported a physical fight involving a juvenile and an adult male.
4:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a theft.
9:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a person passed out in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. The person was cited on unknown charges.
Friday
3:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a drunken man attacked a woman. He was cited on suspicion of battery, violating a restraining order and being drunk in public.
6:41 a.m. — A caller from the post office reported drug paraphernalia on the counter in the lobby, which was collected for destruction.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
2:19 a.m. — CHP was behind a vehicle that failed to yield on Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road. A spike strip was set up and a man was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer.
8:07 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the theft of a dog from a vehicle.
8:22 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a fraud with an estimated loss of $2,800.
10:59 a.m. — A caller from John Born and Pleasant Valley roads reported two men in a vehicle with Florida plates breaking into parcel mailboxes.
11:13 a.m. — A person pocket-dialing was talking abut a New Year’s resolution to smoke something different.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Via Borgina reported a man trying to get into vehicles. He did enter one and was chased out. He was advised not to return and no charges were requested.
4:23 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported vandalism to a truck, which was pushed into the street, He also said he had been assaulted and his phone broken, but did not want to press charges.
4:42 p.m. — A caller from Lowhills Road reported two domesticated geese with clipped wings had been abandoned, and one was caught by a coyote the night before. Pick-up of the remaining goose was requested.
4:48 p.m. — A caller from China Court reported the theft of a generator.
5:25 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported someone throwing rocks at a residence.
5:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Via Borgina reported a suspicious woman with blue dye all over her hands and face, who then left in a vehicle.
7:34 p.m. — A woman from highway 49 and Combie Road reported an Uber driver was tailgating her and tapped her vehicle several times.
10:53 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of a cell phone.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
10:21 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a stolen vehicle.
— Liz Kellar
