Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller requests no jokes like on the David Letterman show.

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a suspicious van parked across from the address all night. The caller said the van was older.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a suspicious person pacing back and forth and talking to himself.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported someone cut a fence and stole plants. The caller said it occurred the previous night.

11:30 a.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department said someone opened a car door into his and then took off.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported damage to a building. The caller believed the building was struck by a truck.

1:16 p.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department reported her apartment had been broken into several times. The person said her clothing had been cut up and items had been damaged.

4:44 p.m. — A caller said he left his vehicle parked on the 600 block of Freeman Lane on Monday because it wouldn't start. He went home to Concord. He called a friend who lives in Grass Valley to pick it up. When she drove to the location, she couldn't locate it. The caller wished to report it stolen. Officers were also unable to locate the vehicle.

Thursday

12:38 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone in a mask attempting to open his front door.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Wednesday

12:24 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County pocket dialed. She advised she was out walking. She said she was in Brunswick but hung up when asked for a more specific location.

1:35 a.m. — A caller called referencing her false arrest in 2012. She was requesting, however, that the deputy not joke off like the David Letterman show. She requested to inform the Sheriff's Office that they have quite a mess on their hands tonight.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Linnet Court reported her neighbors trying to hurt her and making threats against her.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported five starving horses being started to death.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a neighbor dumped garbage all over the place and was refusing to take care of the mess. Officers found no illegal dumping.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported his wife missing since Friday night. The caller said she left on Friday night to take a child to the hospital and never returned. The caller said they were going through a separation and the wife's money, belongings and animals were gone from the residence.

1:58 p.m. — A person at the Sheriff's office counter requested to speak to a deputy regarding window tinting on his car and the laws against it. The person had already been to CHP but wanted a second agency's opinion. The caller was advised to check if the tint was factory or aftermarket tint and it was suggested the person have it removed in the given time of the citation.

4:45 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported following an RV traveling at a very slow rate of speed and swerving over the double yellow line. The caller said there were about 15 vehicles behind the RV.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

5:40 p.m. — A person was stopped in a parking lot on Commercial Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

8:53 p.m. — A person at a warming shelter was caught drinking in a bathroom, was asked to leave and was refusing. A woman called 911 and was irate and uncooperative with dispatch. She hung up after ranting over having pneumonia and being out in the rain.

Thursday

4:37 a.m. — A person from the 200 block of Broad Street reported two men came in to return a key and said to the caller "are you trying to come at me?" and attempted to pull the fire alarm.

— Ross Maak