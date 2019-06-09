Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller requests Jaws of Life to remove chew toy from dog’s jaw

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a camper refusing to leave who then punched a customer. The possible victim was gone when an officer arrived. The camper was advised to move along.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Arcadia Drive reported a burglary to a vehicle.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported several juveniles having a “bong-a-thon.” No bong-a-thon was seen.

10:30 a.m. — A security guard at the hospital reported having been assaulted by a patient.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of Suboxone.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman harassing people and yelling. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported possible drug activity in the bathrooms, with men going inside two at a time.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at Empire Street reported finding a firearm on the side of the road.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Columbia Avenue reported someone across the street stole a package containing a bowling ball off the porch. The suspect was contacted and advised to return the package.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported fraud on a business bank card.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a man and woman in a physical fight, who were living in a dumpster shed. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man trying to sell an EBT card. He was gone when an officer arrived.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported people drinking in a vehicle. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol, being drunk in public and giving false information to an officer. Two men were arrested on suspicion of providing liquor to a minor, being drunk in public and giving false information.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a crowd of people screaming, and a man trying to pull a woman out of a house. It was an argument involving two brothers and no charges were requested. A man was advised of a warrant.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported a vehicle repeatedly speeding and doing doughnuts, leaving and returning to do more doughnuts. No one was located.

11:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a vehicle just ran into a garage. A warning was issued.

Saturday

1:13 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and McCourtney Road reported a man walking in the middle of the highway. He was given a ride.

9:17 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported a burglary to a vehicle with sunglasses and CDs taken.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone broke into a locked jewelry case with an estimated $3,000 loss.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man sleeping on a bus bench. He was found to be extremely intoxicated and drinking alcohol. A breath sample showed a blood alcohol content of 29 percent and he was taken to the hospital. He was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public, violating probation and having an outstanding warrant.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported two people on drugs chasing customers. A report was taken.

8:31 p.m. — A man said he was currently a law-abiding citizen and this was not a drill. He called back to say he found a very large rock, and that he needed to go and eat a Top Ramen, He could not be located.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a “pretty serious party,” with lots of screaming and yelling and a woman yelling to get away from her. The yelling was about a severe ankle sprain.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

9 a.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported detaining a student for marijuana. The student was cited. The student then returned to the office and threatened to burn the school down, The student was arrested on unknown charges.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a turtle at large.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Oxbow Way reported vandalism to an automatic gate.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Marys Drive reported finding mail, which was taken to the post office.

12:17 p.m. — A woman from Meda Drive reported a scam caller won’t stop calling.

1:41 p.m. — A man from Blackberry Trail reported giving a scam phone caller money.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the jail requested pickup of drugs received in the mail.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from Dutch Flat Forebay reported people vandalized a vehicle and were getting ready to dump it in the lake. They left when they saw the caller taking photos. A report was taken.

Saturday

9:41 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported the theft of mail and possibly medication.

9:55 a.m. — A woman from Little Valley Road reported a man slashed her tires.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Metcalf roads reported the theft of fence panels.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported a possible rabid squirrel.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Via Borgina reported a man tried to hit another man with a board and nail. No charges were requested. He was advised against trespassing.

3:19 p.m. — A man from New Rome Road reported someone tried to use his store credit card in Emeryville.

4 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Shamrock Mine Court reported a fraudulent phone call.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported a dog attacked several other dogs.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Bissell Place requested assistance in locating contraband pocket knives. Six were located and turned over to staff.

9:47 p.m. — A woman from Scooter Bug Lane reported a man somehow got through a locked gate and claimed to be delivering pizza. The box was too small for pizza and Round Table did not have any delivery drivers out. Extra patrols were requested.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Creek campground reported fireworks and an argument with people screaming about beating each other.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

6:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a truck on its side. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Mother Lode Court reported a party had taken place on private property without permission last night. At 9:09 a.m. Saturday, the caller reported there were still people sleeping on the ground.

Saturday

7:11 a.m. — A caller from Grove Street requested the Jaws of Life to remove a bone off a dog’s face. It was a chew toy stuck round the dog’s jaw and it was being transported to the vet.

