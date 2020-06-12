Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports woman knocking on doors, soliciting sex

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

12:29 a.m. — A caller from Iron Horse Place reported a 30-foot geyser in the street.

3:52 a.m. — A caller reported a woman had been punched by a man and was bleeding. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for the suspect, who subsequently was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man and woman were arguing and damaged each other’s cars.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported a downed power line.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man harassing protesters. The call was unfounded, there were people out carrying signs and supporting law enforcement who appeared very peaceful. At 6:01 p.m., a caller reported five or six people shoving each other. Both sides were contacted, and said the others were protesting in a non-peaceful way. The situation was mediated.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a woman yelling and beating on cars.

7:33 p.m. — A woman from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a purse.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman knocking on doors, soliciting sex to guests.

Thursday

3:31 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported the theft of an iPhone 7.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a building.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman stole Gatorade and chips.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man was getting physical with family members.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man on a bicycle stole a tip jar.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:31 a.m. — A caller from Strawberry Circle reported a vehicle swerving, with someone throwing beer bottles out the window.

8:09 a.m. — A man from Washington Road reported identity theft with a phone account opened in his name.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported an ongoing peacock issue.

11:07 a.m. — A woman on Wolf Mountain Road reported someone threatened to ram her car while she was in line at the dump.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road and Justin Lane reported the theft of multiple items.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Oak Hill Drive reported a credit card had been stolen from the mailbox and then used to charge up a balance at various locations around Grass Valley.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from Rapp Road reported coming home to find money stolen, a burning pan on the stove, and a couple of fruit cans open with the can opener on the sink.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Oscar Drive reported someone trying to shoot a fox with a BB gun.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:55 p.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a woman dangling her feet over the overpass, holding onto the outside of the bridge. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the theft of files.

10:41 p.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported a woman yelling racial slurs, who then was banging on windows. She could not be located.

— Liz Kellar