Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports woman knocking on doors, soliciting sex
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
12:29 a.m. — A caller from Iron Horse Place reported a 30-foot geyser in the street.
3:52 a.m. — A caller reported a woman had been punched by a man and was bleeding. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for the suspect, who subsequently was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.
Support Local Journalism
1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man and woman were arguing and damaged each other’s cars.
3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported a downed power line.
4:28 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man harassing protesters. The call was unfounded, there were people out carrying signs and supporting law enforcement who appeared very peaceful. At 6:01 p.m., a caller reported five or six people shoving each other. Both sides were contacted, and said the others were protesting in a non-peaceful way. The situation was mediated.
7:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a woman yelling and beating on cars.
7:33 p.m. — A woman from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a purse.
7:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman knocking on doors, soliciting sex to guests.
Thursday
3:31 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.
3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported the theft of an iPhone 7.
5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a building.
6:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman stole Gatorade and chips.
7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man was getting physical with family members.
8:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man on a bicycle stole a tip jar.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
12:31 a.m. — A caller from Strawberry Circle reported a vehicle swerving, with someone throwing beer bottles out the window.
8:09 a.m. — A man from Washington Road reported identity theft with a phone account opened in his name.
10:07 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported an ongoing peacock issue.
11:07 a.m. — A woman on Wolf Mountain Road reported someone threatened to ram her car while she was in line at the dump.
12:46 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road and Justin Lane reported the theft of multiple items.
3:42 p.m. — A caller from Oak Hill Drive reported a credit card had been stolen from the mailbox and then used to charge up a balance at various locations around Grass Valley.
5:02 p.m. — A caller from Rapp Road reported coming home to find money stolen, a burning pan on the stove, and a couple of fruit cans open with the can opener on the sink.
6:51 p.m. — A caller from Oscar Drive reported someone trying to shoot a fox with a BB gun.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
1:55 p.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a woman dangling her feet over the overpass, holding onto the outside of the bridge. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
2:44 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the theft of files.
10:41 p.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported a woman yelling racial slurs, who then was banging on windows. She could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User