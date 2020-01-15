Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports whistling stalker

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

4:37 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported a man trying to break in. He was gone when officers arrived.

7:12 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported an ongoing issue with a man selling drugs in the parking lot. He was moving on.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the food bank on Henderson Street reported someone trying to open a business credit card.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from a gas station reported a theft.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a physical fight with one man leaving on a bicycle.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a minivan.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from the Marine Corps recruiting office reported a man screaming at the caller for the last 30 minutes. A warning was issued.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a man and a woman in a physical fight after the man told the woman to be quiet. The situation was mediated.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Douglas Avenue reported a person tampering with vehicles, as well as a syringe located in the driveway. Extra patrols were requested.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

10:44 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported vandalism with someone spreading human feces on the driveway and road.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive reported fraudulent credit card use.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from Excelsior Road reported money theft and elder abuse.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tammy Way reported a theft.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from Timothy Way reported identity theft with a shoplifter using the caller’s name.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported a stolen porta-potty and trailer. Part of a plastic toilet stall was located, but it was not clear if that was related.

4:34 p.m. — A woman reported the lady she rents a room from will not shut up. She could not leave because she was cooking mac and cheese for her grandson. She was advised about misusing 911.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported vandalism.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Burma Road reported a man came up to a residence and said he was going to take items. He was chased off and could not be located by a deputy.

7:17 p.m. — A man reported being stalked all day by a former employee, who whistles to let him know he’s around.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from Inspiration Lane reported a man hit him and threatened to kill him.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Circle reported a man was very drunk and attacked a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:19 p.m. — A caller from East Broad and Orchard streets reported a man checking for unlocked vehicles. He could not be located.

