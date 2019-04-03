Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports vehicle parked in front of home for over a minute

Grass valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:32 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported ongoing theft from vehicles during nighttime hours.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Annex Avenue reported receiving an email from her boss requesting she purchase gift cards. She grew suspicious and asked via email for a text message from her boss. She received a text message but it wasn't from her boss. The caller learned her boss' email had been hacked. Based on the information, the caller kept the gift cards and wasn't cheated out of any money.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men trespassing. The caller said the two men had been kicked off the property in the past for shoplifting and trespassing. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a woman kept going in and out of a business, disrupting customers.

7:37 p.m. — A caller wanted to turn himself in for a hit-and-run accident that happened on Friday.

11:23 p.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of Buckingham Court reported someone on the trails behind the house shining a flashlight into her house. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

Wednesday

4:16 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Joerschke Drive and Maltman Drive reported people playing basketball. The caller heard the ball bouncing, heard people yelling and believed them to be drunk.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

3:46 a.m. — A caller from Valley drive reported a vehicle parked in front of his home for over a minute. The caller believed it was due to the out-of-control meth problem in his neighborhood. The caller said they were doing meth, selling heroin and counterfeiting money and wanted to know when someone would do anything about it.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from Falling Star Lane reported a suspicious man with a sack and something sticking out of it, possibly a golf club. The caller had a box of items she was going to donate sitting outside her house and though the man took some items from the box. An officer spoke to the caller, who reported nothing was removed from the donation box. Officers were unable to locate the man.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over a gate.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported a neighbor asked the caller to call because a dog just killed some of their ewes.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a man asked his son to pee in a bottle. When the caller confronted the man he left. A manager of the store had video of the man.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a man just looked under the rocks by her door for a hide-a-key. The man was then seen going to a neighbor's house. Officers were unable to locate the man.

10:58 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Oak Drive and Buck Mountain Road reported a woman with a garbage bag by the mailboxes acting suspiciously.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a neighbor dealing drugs and using her trailer to facilitate drug deals.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Church Street reported a woman walked into a courthouse reporting there was a bag of drugs in the bushes.

8:58 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 20 and Nevada Street. A person was arrested on charges of three counts of failure to appear.

— Ross Maak