Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports ‘tweakery’ people

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported a woman attacking a man in the parking lot. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported a person in white like a ninja with red sashes and bare feet, talking to themselves. The person was placed on a mental health hold.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient with injuries sustained from being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. The victim did not want contact.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from Jenkins Street and French Avenue reported a driver hit a street sign and a tree.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported a burglary to a shed.

3:52 p.m. — A woman from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle lock had been broken.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported hearing someone screaming for help and glass breaking. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Thursday

12:20 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man walked in, took a bear, said “I’m stealing this,” and walked out. He could not be located.

4:19 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man sleeping inside a vehicle for the last four hours. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

4:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported people with flashlights looking into cars. They were working on their own vehicle.

6:47 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported an ill woman on heroin, who was taken to the hospital.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1:08 a.m. — A caller from Bourbon Hill Road reported a bear going through trash.

7:39 a.m. — A caller from Sages Road reported an altercation, with one party reporting the other hit him in the leg with a pipe. A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from East Brookview drive reported two people being “tweakery.”

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road and Old Coach Way reported a loose dog harassing livestock.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 184 and Hobart Lane reported a man passing out on the sidewalk. He was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and violating probation, and taken to the hospital.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Deerwood Place reported an ongoing issue with gold panners.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Empress roads reported a man throwing boulders at vehicles.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Collier Road reported the theft of checks, several of which have been cashed.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Three Sevens Place reported ongoing drug activity.

1:52 p.m. — A CHP officer requested a K-9 for a suspect who fled on foot. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and marijuana for sale, impersonation of another and providing a false ID.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from King Way reported a burglary to a pump house with the door kicked in.

2 p.m. — A caller from Woodside Lane reported theft from a truck and a burglary to a shed, with a door pried open.

7:32 p.m. — Multiple callers from Wolf and Combie roads reported a shoeless man in the road screaming and flailing, possibly on drugs. A bunch of bystanders reportedly were trying to detain him.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive reported a physical fight that was determined to be mutual combat.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported a very loud truck just did a burnout, along with drag racing.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported a dog in a truck that appeared distressed. It was taken to the vet.

— Liz Kellar