Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of urine specimens

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:42 a.m. — A man from Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported he slid on the ice and rolled his truck.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported finding a large knife stabbed into the window trim of the building.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of old Tunnel Road reported someone stole urine specimens out of a drop box.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported the theft of a bicycle from the back yard.

11:43 a.m. — A woman from a business in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported the manager attacked her and was telling her she needed to leave. The manager did not want her two service dogs in the store, and she was refusing to leave. There was no physical alternation and the parties were separated.

1:48 p.m. — A caller reported finding stolen mail.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported students in a physical fight, who separated after a passing vehicle honked at them.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Hill Street reported possible elder financial abuse.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Race streets reported a woman yelling racial slurs and shaking. She could not be located.

5:34 p.m. — A woman reported a man was extremely drunk and threw her around. A report was taken.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of South Auburn Street reported elder abuse.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported cement trash cans had been tipped over.

9:02 a.m. — A man reported a person stole $1,600 and an ID from him. He had been staying with the person under the impression they were going to move to Denver and get married. A report was taken.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Edgewood Drive reported a fraud.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from Empty Diggins Lane reported the theft of medications from the mail.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from Bears End Drive reported a former tenant trespassed. The door had been kicked in but nothing obvious was missing.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Buck Ridge Road reported a gift card had been stolen from a mailbox.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Long Court reported someone broke into a garage.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a juvenile had attacked another juvenile in a bathroom.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Forrest Road reported mail theft.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported phone lines had been cut.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported the theft of a package worth $750.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Manzanita Avenue reported a burglary to a residence attached to a business, with $588 in petty cash stolen.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:10 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the theft of a vehicle from a closed garage. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Spring streets reported a man screaming “Who let the dogs out.” He could not be located.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Main Street reported a dog had been attacked by another dog.

— Liz Kellar