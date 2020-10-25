Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of political signs, American flag

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

2:23 p.m. — A caller on Banner Mountain Trail, between Bandolier Way and Lonesome Dove Trail, reported a dying fox on their property.

3:15 p.m. — A caller on West Emigrant Gap and Laing Road reported a Toyota truck driver pointed a handgun at him on westbound Interstate 80 going over Donner Pass.

3:41 p.m. — A caller reported that a number of his political signs and an American flag were stolen from his yard.

4:25 p.m. — A caller reported a lost goat meandered onto his property.

Saturday

2:01 p.m. — A caller on Hobart Mills Road and Highway 89 reported gunshots on the range outside of business hours. A follow-up revealed California Highway Patrol was practicing.

3:46 p.m. — A caller on Grizzly Hill Road, between Central Gravel and Tyler Foote Crossing roads, reported that his tenant flooded the septic tank because he was ordered to move out. The tenant is able to stay on the residence until Nov. 5.

5:20 p.m. — A caller on the I-80’s Donner Pass Road off-ramp reported two bears on the highway, mother and cub.

6:53 p.m. — A caller between Alta Vista Avenue and Terry Street reported the possible theft of a generator.

8:50 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a doe stuck under her vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:00 p.m. — a caller on Zion Street reported a man in a hoodie harassing customers and employees of the local grocery.

Saturday

9:55 a.m. — A caller on Hollow Way, between Bost Avenue and Hallwood Lane, reported a woman under the influence causing a disturbance.

— Rebecca O’Neil