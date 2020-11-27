Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports Thanksgiving dinner assault
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
12:05 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento County requested contact with a resident of Lime Kiln Road regarding ownership of a firearm located during a traffic stop. The owner confirmed it had been stolen.
3:56 a.m. — A man from Rattlesnake Road reported his roommate and two other people jumped him and stole $3,500 and a firearm. A report was taken. At 10:54 a.m., a caller reported someone had tried to kick out the man for selling fentanyl and a physical fight ensued.
7:20 a.m. — A horse and mule were reported running loose in the area of Tyler Foote Crossing and Grizzly Hill roads. They went into the woods and could not be located.
9:16 a.m. — A man reported a woman was refusing to make a child custody exchange, with a disagreement as to the drop-off location. Both parties said this happens every holiday.
3:29 p.m. — A caller from Rudd and Bitney Springs roads reported a man who had been “black-out drunk” for three days left in a vehicle and was driving recklessly.
5:39 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Brooks roads reported hearing a loud explosion.
6:28 p.m. — A woman from Banning Way reported her sister assaulted her at Thanksgiving dinner.
10:21 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mine Way reported two men walking around, possible casing houses. They could not be located.
11:19 p.m. — A woman from Rough and Ready and Prospector roads reported finding two loose horses, both wearing halters. She had secured them in a pasture.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
1:54 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a loud party.
8:44 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a BMW with a broken window and marijuana in duffel bags in the open trunk.
9:46 a.m. — A caller from Brock Road reported the theft of a child’s BMX bicycle worth about $300 from the yard.
— Liz Kellar
