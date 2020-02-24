Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious package from China

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

6:6 a.m. — A caller at West Berryhill Drive and East Main Street reported a car in the turn lane for the past 30 minutes. The caller thought the driver might have been passed out.

7:01 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that they had confronted a woman for using a business’ water.

8:24 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported that someone had rifled through an unlocked vehicle.

11:47 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman panhandling. She refused to leave.

11:55 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Kate Hayes Street reported someone had broken into her car and stolen some items.

12:38 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a male petitioner who refused to leave the front of a store.

2:38 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Empire Street reported a homeless man with a dog setting paper on fire with pine needles. The caller confronted the man, who walked away and then returned.

8:11 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a transient sleeping in a doorway.

8:29 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man locked himself in a business’ bathroom and refused to leave.

10:07 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man with a sledgehammer breaking rocks. The caller confronted the man, who told him he “was selling babies drugs.”

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

7:52 a.m. — A caller from Saint Ledger Forest reported receiving a suspicious package from China that the caller had not ordered.

12:33 p.m. — A caller reported fraud on a credit card.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road and Willow Ridge Court reported hearing five gunshots.

3:28 p.m. — A woman from Ratllesnake Road reported an ongoing issue with a dog attacking her chickens.

3:59 p.m. — A stolen vehicle with two male occupants failed to yield to a CHP officer on Highway 49 and Flume Street, and assistance was requested.

4:15 p.m. — A woman from Dog Bar Road reported a break-in to a residence and garage.

5:45 p.m. — A woman requested a welfare check on her sister, saying the phone was off the hook and she couldn’t go check because she had to feed her goats and had too much wine to drive.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Zangol Place reported a man and woman fighting in a truck, with the man refusing to leave and urinating inside the vehicle. A man was arrested on suspicion of outstanding warrants and resisting arrest.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

4:17 p.m. — A man reported he and his cat were sick, possibly being poisoned by toxins in his apartment.

Sunday

2:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported finding a bag of controlled substances in the parking lot.

