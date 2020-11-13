Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious men as Antifa in Nevada City

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

Midnight — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported two men going through a purse and a backpack in front of a business before leaving on foot.

6:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked truck.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported the theft of equipment from a work truck including a gas can and two Stihl blowers.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported finding mail in the parking lot belonging to addresses in Nevada City.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet left in a grocery cart.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Crown Point Circle reported about 10 protesters blocking the door to Behavioral Health, refusing to leave.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to pay for his food with a Taco Bell card and then left without paying. He was advised against trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

9:40 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra and Lower Circle drives reported a cluster of mailboxes had been vandalized.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported identity theft.

11:02 a.m. — Multiple callers from McCourtney Road and South Ponderosa Way reported traffic issues at the transfer station.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Edgewood Drive reported a cluster of mailboxes had been broken into and vandalized.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported the theft of two firearms a year ago.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported road rage and a hit and run.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Top Court reported financial elder abuse.

4:56 p.m. — A man at the hospital reported his ID might have been stolen out of his Bible during Bible study, and was worried it will be dropped at a crime scene to frame him.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported a possibly drunken man acting strange. The man said he was looking for specimens in the dirt. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

5 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported people trying to put ropes and ladders in a tree.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported two men, one of whom was in all black with a big mask up to his eyes and a hoodie with a red triangle hanging out under his hoodie, carrying a newspaper that had a big “COVID-19” written on it. The caller thinks Antifa is in Nevada City.

— Liz Kellar