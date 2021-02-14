Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious male with ’weird bird mask’’

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

6:40 a.m. — A caller on Green Way Place near Pine Cone Circle requested assistance with a bear underneath her house.

7:48 a.m. — A caller near 49 State Route and Mother Lode Road reported he hit a black and white medium sized husky with a camo collar.

8:10 a.m. — A caller on Lakeforest Drive between Kemo Lane and Pleasant Valley Road reported losing $3,200 to an online scammer.

10:08 a.m. — A caller near Lost River and Purdon roads reported he hit a deer.

10:51 a.m. — A caller on East Empire Street reported an injured skunk near East Empire Mine State Park.

12:13 p.m. — A caller near Derbec and North Bloomfield Graniteville roads reported an abandoned, stripped blue stationwagon while out four-wheeling.

12:52 p.m. — A caller near Cottontail Way and Bobcat Court reported two aggressive pitbulls fighting a third dog

2:52 p.m. — A caller near Lake Wildwood called to ask about the legality of a security car using police sirens on their cars.

4:50 p.m. — A 911 caller near Forest Spring Drive between Shamrock Lode and Daisy King Drive reported damage to a dress. The reporting party was advised on the civil process for any recourse she might have regarding alterations she did not approve.

6:59 p.m. — A caller near Boreal Ridge Road near Highway 80 reported he was punched in the face and kicked in the stomach at a resort.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

2:56 p.m. — A caller near Coyote Street reported a woman panhandling with a child blocking the entrance of the Nevada City Post Office.

Saturday

6:52 p.m. — A caller near Gold Flat Road and the 49/20 entrance ramp reported a suspicious male with a “weird bird mask” and black trenchcoat on.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday

12:35 a.m. — A caller near on 174 State Highway near Thorne Lane and Day Road reported a male subject possibly hiding in a ditch by her vehicle ran up and yelled at her to come to his house and hang out with him.

1:35 a.m. — A caller on Boulder Street near Reef Point and Pine View Heights requested the crises line number.

7:52 a.m. — A caller near Miners Way and Rough and Ready Road reported his donkey ran away.

9:42 a.m. — A 911 caller near Alta Street and Bettcher Court with blonde hair, long sleeve shirt and tight pants with “Mitch” tattooed on her neck was screaming.

12:23 p.m. — A caller near Bonanza Way near Rough and Ready Highway reported a Great Pyrenees dog constantly jumps the fence and chases horses.

2:39 p.m. — A 911 caller near River Road reported a mattress blocking the right side of the road.

2:58 p.m. — A caller near Chubb Lake Road near Highway 20 reported sledders close to the Union Pacific tracks.

6:03 p.m. — A caller near Miller and Purdon roads reported a woman he was trying to help as missing and “chasing the meth pipe.”

— Rebecca O’Neil