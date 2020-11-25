Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious loading of boxes

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported their rear license plate had been stolen.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported “the insurance man” had called her and stated he had missed a call from her. The caller stated she doesn’t like him calling her, but couldn’t block the number.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Fairmont Drive reported an ongoing issue which had resulted in her car being egged, and knocking on her window, the previous night.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported someone was loading boxes into their truck. The caller stated they thought it was suspicious.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from High Street, near Neal Street, reported a vehicle had been parked at a stop sign for over an hour, blocking traffic.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported three subjects “hanging out and exchanging baggies.” The caller stated there were also scissors on the hood of their vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road, near Hyatt Road, reported they had heard over 30 gunshots in the last 20 minutes, and the only other thing they heard was neighbors yelling for people to “knock it off.”

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Pinoli Ridge Road reported three subjects had been trespassing, although the caller ran them off.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Shady Lane, reported a dog was loose on the roadway shoulder. The caller stated the dog was near a vehicle, but they couldn’t tell if the dog and vehicle were associated with one another.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive, near Curry Drive, reported the antenna had been removed from his vehicle, which was parked in front of his property. The caller complained about the traffic coming and going at all hours from the house across from his, and stated he believed the removal of his vehicle’s antenna may be related.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road, near Birch Meadows Circle, reported a man in all black clothing and a hoodie going through a mailbox, and then jumping into a yard.

7:50 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Pear Orchard Way, reported a subject in a truck had been speeding up and down the roadway, yelling. The caller thought the subject may have thrown something, or shot a BB gun, at his house.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road, near Sages Road, reported a male subject in a dirty truck screeching his tires and dumping gravel in a parking lot. The caller stated this had been an ongoing issue for multiple nights.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported drug sales and animal abuse happening at a residence.

­— Victoria Penate