Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious duck noises

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported the theft of items from an unlocked camper shell.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man in yoga pants possibly snorting drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance, as well as several outstanding warrants.

10:40 a.m. — A woman from LaMarque Court reported a vehicle had been broken into and a stereo stolen.

1:09 p.m. — A caller reported check fraud.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Dalton Street reported finding a woman she didn’t know in her house. The woman as in a bedroom and had items all over the floor. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported two women and a man changing prices on store items. A report was taken.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College reported a teacher assaulted a child. A report had been taken.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported a juvenile broke the windows om a vehicle.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported the theft of $2,000 from a locker.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from the library reported a man and woman jumped the fence.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Cemetery reported finding a needle, which was collected for destruction.

Saturday

8:45 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of medication from a backpack.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported a vehicle hit a bear.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported the theft of a gate.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle accident with the drivers getting hostile. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of an Apple TV.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Minnie Street reported the theft of a tackle box from a vehicle.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported a video showing child abuse.

6 p.m. — A caller from West Empire and South Auburn streets reported a man and a woman hitting each other in a vehicle. A BOLO was issued.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman broke a window. Anther caller reported a fight involving five people. A woman was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and being drunk in public.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported three men trashing the store and throwing gang signs before leaving. One threw a can of beer at an employee, who did not need medical attention. A report was taken.

Sunday

12:21 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of West Main Street reported a loud party.

4:20 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle that drive off the road and into a ditch. The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported an attempted shoplifting. A man was issued a no-trespass letter.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Chester Street reported a rock wall damaged by a possible collision.

12:18 p.m. — A caller reported a person stole a phone. The person was cited on unknown charges.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Annex Avenue reported a physical fight.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:41 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported an extremely drunken man throwing things and pounding on walls. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

2:44 a.m. — A caller from Woodbury Lane reported someone outside making duck noises. Nothing was located.

9:08 a.m. — A caller reported a girl had run away and was posting on social media that she was in a hot tub and promoting nude photos for money. A BOLO was issued.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a woman stole a dog. At 11:08 a.m., a caller reported the kidnapped pup was en route back to its owner.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported the theft of power tools from an unlocked garage.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a black Lab killing chickens, currently carrying one around like a trophy. A report was taken.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported a person attacking people.

10:51 p.m. — A caller fro a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a man throwing rocks at vehicles. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

1:53 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man throwing punches at people. He was arrested on suspicion of assault of a custodial officer and being drunk in public.

2:09 a.m. — A caller from redbud Way reported a boy yelling in the street. A woman was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported the theft of belongings.

— Liz Kellar