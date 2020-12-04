Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious code from flickering floodlight

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:01 a.m. — A woman at a business in the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported she had made an appointment to visit her mother two weeks ago and now they were not allowing her to visit. She said a staff member had gotten COVID-19. A staff member also called to report the woman was making threats.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a burglary and vandalism to a business.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported a man and woman in a physical fight. The woman reported she had injuries to her neck. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a hit-and-run.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from Scotia Pines Drive reported a floodlight on a house was flickering a code, and a vehicle then sped off. The caller believes it is drug activity.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

1:12 a.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported a burglary to a travel trailer.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road at Highway 20 reported a wandering pig. It could not be located.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Beitler Road reported a neighbor’s dog got into a chicken coop and killed them all.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from Horseshoe Lane reported a suspicious man by the mailboxes.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the animal shelter on McCourtney Road reported a dog theft.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Miranda Drive reported a prowler tested the front door. No one was located, but the caller requested area checks at night.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a boy left home out a window. At 8 p.m., the caller reported he had returned.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported a teen girl was drunk and screaming and crying. She then went to sleep.

9:26 p.m. — A man from Carrie Drive reported a woman was drunk and possibly on meth, and punched him in the face. A report was taken.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Flight Services reported a plane flying 800 to 1,000 feet above level near the airport and not responding to air traffic.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Highway 49 reported a reckless driver speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

— Liz Kellar