Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious animal heads in driveway

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

1:52 a.m. — A caller from Brighton Street and McCourtney Road reported seeing a fire. Cal Fire was handling it.

2:28 a.m. — A caller at a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported that as he was leaving, a man ran inside before the door closed and locked. The suspect was issued a warning and escorted off the property.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Chapel Street reported stolen mail.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Main Street reported a delivery had been riffled through. It might have been connected to a transient camp behind the store, where there were multiple used needles.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance as well as on an outstanding warrant.

12:30 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported the theft of a bicycle.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported that a man tried to coax a 14-year-old girl into his car to do “odd jobs.”

4:53 p.m. — A woman on Idaho Maryland Road near Springhill Drive reported a truck tried to hit her as she was riding a bicycle, swerving toward her and then pulling in front of her and stopping quickly. It then tailgated her for a while. The truck could not be located despite multiple area checks.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from Empire Court reported a possible drug deal. A person was cited on unknown charges and a report was taken.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a dirt bike was stolen from a carport.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole items. The theft could not be substantiated but the man was advised not to return.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:17 a.m. — A caller from King Way reported two to four prowlers with flashlights. No one was located.

8:24 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake reported finding suspicious, bloody motorcycle gear. A report was taken.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from a juvenile facility on Highway 49 reported having been assaulted by another resident, and was hospitalized.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Blue Tent School roads reported possible arson to a tree.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Eagle Mountain Road reported two dogs came onto a property and killed her rabbit.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Mystery Lane reported a mountain lion caught in a storage unit. It could not be located.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Cruzon Grade and Bear Trap Springs roads reported transients broke a gate and made a camp. The U.S. Forest Service was handling the issue.

11:53 a.m. — A caller reported receiving information that a man had been tased during a dispute on Sunnyside Lane.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported receiving a scam call from a person claiming the victim had a warrant.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported a Craigslist rental scam.

1 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported finding animal heads in her driveway on two occasions and then finding urine on a toilet seat.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported scam calls claiming to be from Social Security and saying they had incriminating evidence against the victim.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a physical fight involving three men. They were gone when a deputy arrived.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported a vehicle driving at high speed and driving in circles in the fire department parking lot.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:04 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Clark streets reported two men and a woman in a physical fight.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Pine Street reported a man spray painting the bridge.

— Liz Kellar