Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious animal heads in driveway
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
1:52 a.m. — A caller from Brighton Street and McCourtney Road reported seeing a fire. Cal Fire was handling it.
2:28 a.m. — A caller at a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported that as he was leaving, a man ran inside before the door closed and locked. The suspect was issued a warning and escorted off the property.
9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Chapel Street reported stolen mail.
11:01 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Main Street reported a delivery had been riffled through. It might have been connected to a transient camp behind the store, where there were multiple used needles.
11:10 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance as well as on an outstanding warrant.
12:30 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported the theft of a bicycle.
4:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported that a man tried to coax a 14-year-old girl into his car to do “odd jobs.”
4:53 p.m. — A woman on Idaho Maryland Road near Springhill Drive reported a truck tried to hit her as she was riding a bicycle, swerving toward her and then pulling in front of her and stopping quickly. It then tailgated her for a while. The truck could not be located despite multiple area checks.
5:15 p.m. — A caller from Empire Court reported a possible drug deal. A person was cited on unknown charges and a report was taken.
6:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a dirt bike was stolen from a carport.
6:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole items. The theft could not be substantiated but the man was advised not to return.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
1:17 a.m. — A caller from King Way reported two to four prowlers with flashlights. No one was located.
8:24 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake reported finding suspicious, bloody motorcycle gear. A report was taken.
9:10 a.m. — A caller from a juvenile facility on Highway 49 reported having been assaulted by another resident, and was hospitalized.
9:20 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Blue Tent School roads reported possible arson to a tree.
9:54 a.m. — A caller from Eagle Mountain Road reported two dogs came onto a property and killed her rabbit.
11:16 a.m. — A caller from Mystery Lane reported a mountain lion caught in a storage unit. It could not be located.
11:49 a.m. — A caller from Cruzon Grade and Bear Trap Springs roads reported transients broke a gate and made a camp. The U.S. Forest Service was handling the issue.
11:53 a.m. — A caller reported receiving information that a man had been tased during a dispute on Sunnyside Lane.
12:25 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported receiving a scam call from a person claiming the victim had a warrant.
12:43 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported a Craigslist rental scam.
1 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported finding animal heads in her driveway on two occasions and then finding urine on a toilet seat.
3:50 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported scam calls claiming to be from Social Security and saying they had incriminating evidence against the victim.
7:37 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a physical fight involving three men. They were gone when a deputy arrived.
11:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported a vehicle driving at high speed and driving in circles in the fire department parking lot.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
3:04 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Clark streets reported two men and a woman in a physical fight.
8:17 a.m. — A caller from Pine Street reported a man spray painting the bridge.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User