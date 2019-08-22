Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports someone’s been tying yellow ribbons around trees

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two people sleeping in a car who previously had been asked not to visit the area. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and violating parole.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Partridge Road reported multiple juveniles had a camp in a vacant lot with a table and chairs. They have been burning wood at night.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from a business on Springhill Drive reported several burglaries to storage units.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported people in a car doing drugs, who were gone when an officer arrived.

12:36 p.m. — A person was cited for an open container in the 600 block of Sutton Way.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported people drinking alcohol outside.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported three or four people with trash and alcohol. They were moving along.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men and a woman looking into vehicles in a parking lot. They were moving on.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a woman knocking on doors and refusing to leave, then trying to break into a room. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a forged check, stolen property and drug paraphernalia, as well as an outstanding warrant.

10:08 p.m. — A caller reported being punched on the face by a man, who then left. The victim declined medical attention.

Thursday

5:49 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a transient sleeping in front of the door, who then stole a newspaper.

6:47 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man involved in drug activity, and asked for extra patrols.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

7:06 a.m. — Several callers from Shoshoni Trail Court reported hearing a man yelling for help.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported providing her Social Security number and several credit card numbers over the phone to a possible scammer.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Noble Hill Road reported the theft of a utility trailer.

2:44 p.m. — A man from Orchard Springs Road reported someone tied yellow ribbons around his trees. He was adamant it was not PG&E or Public Works.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Ready Springs School reported a man walking around campus, ringing the bell and going through the trash. Children were still present on campus. The man then left with sweatshirts he took from campus. He was admonished for trespassing.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported a man took pictures of a house and claimed to be a census worker. He could not be located.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a man was spraying water hoses at vehicles as they drove by. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported two men and a woman going in and out of a building and vehicle. They were not staying at the hotel.

— Liz Kellar