Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘snitches get stitches’ threat

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

6:28 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

8:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported having found firecrackers on a vehicle’s gas tank.

Support Local Journalism Donate



9:48 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a break-in.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from an unknown area reported a man had been knocking on the door, trying to get neighbors involved in a child custody issue, and then said, “Snitches get stitches.”

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft. Several people were contacted and advised not to steal flowers ad sell them.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9 a.m. — A caller reported the fraudulent sale of a vehicle.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Cavitt Lane reported two people had been bitten while breaking up a dog fight.

9:05 a.m. — A man from Robin Street reported a rogue squirrel that is tame and that eats his cat’s food. He wanted it removed to the wilderness because he doesn’t want to catch any diseases.

9:08 a.m. — A woman from Hirschmans Pond Trail reported the theft of a bike.

9:54 a.m. — A caller reported receiving a scam email asking for gift cards.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported finding a sliding door open and a computer worth $1,500 missing.

11:46 a.m. — A caller reported a Facebook Marketplace fraud in which a $1,000 bike was paid for with eBay gift cards but was never received.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a person charging visitors and threatening to stab them. Two men were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:13 p.m. — A man from Lorie and Carrie drives reported he was robbed at gunpoint by two men and hit in the head with a pistol. He was being taken to the hospital.

11:36 p.m. — A caller from Conservation and Madrone Springs roads reported a bear trying to break in a back door. A very large bear was “flushed” away from the residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:39 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a 16-month-old child with suspicious injuries.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Commercial and North Pine streets reported a man looking into vehicles.

— Liz Kellar